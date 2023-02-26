Bossip Video

The 54th NAACP Image Awards were filmed Saturday and a bevy of beauties walked the carpet.

The Queen Latifah-hosted ceremony was held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and there was some fierce fashion afoot before Black celebs took home trophies in categories including outstanding motion picture, entertainer of the year, and outstanding ensemble cast.

Seen on the scene was the P-Valley cast who wowed on the carpet as a collective before taking solo shots.

Seen on the scene was Brandee Evans whose beautiful braids were customized by Hair By Sasha MaRi,

‘oh so stunning Shannon Thornton,

Elarica Johnson,

Gail Bean,

Nicco Annan,

and J. Alphonse Nicholson.

The cast made Chucalissa, Mississippi proud with these looks.

The good-looking group was joined at the awards by the cast of Abbott Elementary which of course included creator Quinta Brunson.

 

Quinta’s beautifully beaded Peter Dundas gown was offset by her voluminous hair.

Quinta’s tresses were styled by Alexander Armand who wanted to showcase a “strong yet fun, natural defined, textured curl look” and used the new Dove Hair CROWN Collection to do so. 

You like?

We do!

Quinta was joined by a super stunning Sheryl Lee Ralph who posed alongside her daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice while wearing a PISTIS Ghana gown…

and her gorgeously glammed-up co-star Janelle James was nearby.

Speak of glam, the Internet’s been raving about Blac Chyna’s chic pixie cut and orange Peter Dundas dress.

Stylist Holly Larry brought Chyna’s Image Awards look to life.

Okay, Chy!

Not to be outdone, Janelle Monaé of course slayed the carpet in a cutout dress…

while Viola Davis sported a stylish and simplistic purple look.

On the flip side, Zendaya brought the drama in a black Atelier Versace dress with lime green accents.

The “It Girl” got gussied up and gorgeous for the night with styling by Law Roach who recapped the look on IG.

Yes ma’am!

Black was the color of the night for several stars including Kerry Washington,

Coco Jones,

Serena Williams,

Elise Neal,

Harlem star Jerrie Johnson,

Tracee Ellis Ross,

Regina Hall,

and Marsai Martin who added a splash of color with navy.

By contrast, Angela Bassett and Kenya Moore opted for all-white…

 

and Gabrielle Union brought bold colors via her beaded Versace gown.

As far as the fellas, Damson Idris came solo and looked chic while hitting a power pose in a chocolate brown suit…

 

while Jonathan Majors made his Image Awards debut.

Kofi Siriboe popped up looking sharp in maroon…

and Method Man made the ladies swoon in silk.

 

“Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams” co-host Dustin Ross kept it classy in Prada…

and Tabitha Brown’s hubby Chance supported his sweetie in a well-tailored suit.

Also spotted was All The Queen’s Men star Skyh Black who opted for a colorful look to complement the dress worn by his fianceé KJ Smith.

These two are too cute!

Also spotted at the NAACP Image Awards was Marvel star Dominique Thorne,

Kyla Pratt,

Yara Shahidi,

Slutty Vegan mogul Pinky Cole,

and a lilac-clad Issa Rae.

So pretty!

 

Everyone looked absolutely amazing, but you tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the 54th NAACP Image Awards?

Categories: red carpet
