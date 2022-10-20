THE PANK IS BACK! ‘P-Valley’ Officially Renewed For Season 3

THE PANK IS BACK!

After months of speculation and uncertainty, ‘P-Valley‘ is officially returning for Season 3 where we’ll hopefully see Diamond escape karate hottie Big Bone’s kidnap trunk, Keyshawn survive her heart-breakingly hellish ordeal, Lil Murda step into his Rap star era with boo thang Uncle Clifford, and, of course, more PANK-POPPIN’ over the course of 10 freshly ordered episodes.

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of ‘P-Valley,” said Creator/Showrunner Katori Hall in a statement.

“With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse.

Y’all are our fire,” she continued. “And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”