'P-Valley' Officially Renewed For Season 3
THE PANK IS BACK! ‘P-Valley’ Officially Renewed For Season 3
THE PANK IS BACK!
After months of speculation and uncertainty, ‘P-Valley‘ is officially returning for Season 3 where we’ll hopefully see Diamond escape karate hottie Big Bone’s kidnap trunk, Keyshawn survive her heart-breakingly hellish ordeal, Lil Murda step into his Rap star era with boo thang Uncle Clifford, and, of course, more PANK-POPPIN’ over the course of 10 freshly ordered episodes.
“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of ‘P-Valley,” said Creator/Showrunner Katori Hall in a statement.
“With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse.
Y’all are our fire,” she continued. “And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”
The long-awaited renewal was commemorated with a special video featuring all of our Chucalissa faves announcing Season 3.
The sophomore season of the hit series averaged nearly 10.3 million viewers across linear, VOD, and streaming platforms domestically (up +23% vs. Season 1 in the same time frame) making it STARZ’s biggest show in the U.S.
“‘P-Valley’ continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at STARZ.
“This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.