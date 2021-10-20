Bossip Video

A bevy of Bravo baddies had some fun this week while celebrating a tea-spilling tome.

On Tuesday, New York’s Capitale was filled to the brim with the who’s who of Real Housewives for Dave Quinn’s Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People That Lived It book launch.

During the Cirque du Soleil-themed party, the ladies celebrated the Andy Cohen-approved book that chronicles the history of the Real Housewives with “in-depth interviews” from over 100 Housewives both past and present, as well as chats with producers and executives.

The man of the hour Dave Quinn was on hand and he was joined by Margaret Josephs, Dorinda Medley, Melissa Gorga, Author Dave Quinn, Mary Schmidt Amons, Andy Cohen and #RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Basset.

During the event, Candy dished to Entertainment Tonight about Potomac’s highly anticipated/Nicki Minaj hosted reunion and said that Nicki “went in on her”—but she went equally hard at ALL of the housewives. As previously reported Nicki Minaj said the same thing herself.

“Let me clear this up. The Queen did show up, she looked amazing. She went in on me, but she went in on everybody,” Candiace told ET’s Brice Sander. “She held back not at all. No holds barred. Gave us the business. Read us all for filth. And I would do it again.”

Candiace also hinted that one wife, in particular, caught major shade from the rapper, but couldn’t reveal who.

“I can’t tell you, but I enjoyed it,” she said of the read Nicki delivered to one of the ladies at the reunion.

If you believe #RHOP superfans, they think either Gizelle Bryant or Mia Thornton caught a tongue lashing from Onika.

Back at the party, Candiace was joined by former #RHOP housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan…

#RHONY’s first Blackhousewife, sizzling stunner Eboni K. Williams…

Rihanna’s homegirl Leah McSweeney...

“Black” Dolores Catania as Wendy Williams calls her…

and Ramona Singer.

Other attendees included Melissa and Joe Gorga, Luann de Lesseps, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider among others.

Will YOU be buying this housewife craziness chronicling book?