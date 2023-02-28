Despite a lot of folks on the internet insisting they have Latto’s love life figured out, the “Big Energy” rapper is denying that her very private romantic partner is 21 Savage.

As Latto continues to keep her long-term relationship off the internet, for the most part, never having revealed her partner to the public, her fans continue to speculate on who her man is–with most of the internet convinced she’s with 21 Savage.

On Sunday, February 26, she uploaded a video to TikTok cooking food for “Soul Food Sunday,” saying she woke up that day to cook her man some soul food, “because that’s what wives do.” Immediately, the comments were flooded with fans asking if 21 was the person she was cheffing it up for, which is when Latto repsonded to a fan to shut down speculation once and for all.

“Did she actually say she’s with 21?” asked one user in the comments. “No I’ve said I’m not plenty times,” the 24-year-old rapper replied.

More denial from Latto came the very next day on Twitter, when she was arguing with a Nicki Minaj stan about songs charting, when the fan tweeted: “You want to talk about first like you haven’t been playing second as a mistress for 3 years.”

The rapper responded, “I whole ass LIVE w my man Ion even CUM 2nd! Yall need to get off them tea pages & go touch grass!” “My privacy is driving u up a wall Mistress to who,” she continued. “Why they don’t see the cars, diamonds, etc? Cause yall know Im spoiled 2 DEATH! Uon know me & Uon got it figured out like AT ALL.”

While fans have thought, for a while now, that Latto and 21 Savager were an item, speculation went into overdrive after a photo appeared to show Latto with a tattoo of the word “Sheyaa” behind her ear, which has been interpreted as a reference to 21’s birth name, Sheyaa Bin Abarham-Joseph.

Still, 21 has denied these same rumors before, too, telling Hot 97 that his relationship doesn’t involve anyone famous.

“I’ve been hot for a long time,” he said, per Hot 97. “I don’t do all the antics and s**t. I don’t got a celebrity girlfriend.”

The rapper has even claimed he’s married in interviews before, telling the Big Facts podcast that he’s got his love life all figured out when asked if he misses his ex, Amber Rose.

“Do I miss her? Ah, hell nah. I ain’t made any songs about her,” he said at the time. “She in a relationship! I’m happily in love. I got a family. I’m good.” He continued: “I’m happily in love. I’m married. I’m happy.”

Unfortunately for Latto and 21, until they both show their respective partners to all the nosey people on the internet, the speculation with likely continue–no many how many times they deny it.