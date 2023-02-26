Bossip Video

Latto is giving fans some insight into her thoughts surrounding an unfortunate Twitter beef between her and someone she was once a big fan of: Nicki Minaj.

The Atlanta rapper reflected on the spat in a recent interview with Billboard, calliing the interaction “difficult” and “disappointing.”

“It’s difficult navigating through situations like that because there’s a disconnect,” Latto told the publication. “I will look at myself as a fan of someone and they will view [me] in a whole different light. It’s disappointing. You just got to take it to the chin and keep pushing.”

The drama all started back in October, when Nicki Minaj referenced Latto during a Twitter rant aimed at the Recording Academy. The rapper claimed that her hit record “Super Freaky Girl” had been submitted in the rap categories, but was being moved to the pop division. While Nicki insisted she had no issue with the swap, she said that the rules weren’t consistent among all artists, pointing to Latto’s “Big Energy” staying in the rap category.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted at the time. “If [‘Super Freaky Girl’] has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”

From there, a Twitter beef was born, which led to Nicki and Latto spending hours trading shots online.

Nicki referred to Latto as an “entitled Karen” who has mentioned her name “in over 100 interviews,” while Latto said she admired Nicki while growing up and was always showing her love–but, she seemingly had a change of heart after their Twitter exchange, referring to Nicki as “super freaky grandma” and pointing out that she’s married to an accused sexual predator.

Elsewhere in her Billboard story, Latto emphasized the fact that she always wants to help out her fellow female artists, which could explain why she has some animosity with Minaj, who regularly gets criticized for not collaborating with the biggest up-and-coming women in hip hop. “My No. 1 thing has been being a girl’s girl,” she explained. “I utilize my power in uplifting others on my way up. When you see Latto do a feature with an upcoming female rapper, I don’t charge them. The label got to cover the glam, but I don’t profit off that.”