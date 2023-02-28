Bossip Video

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada is breaking his silence following claims he cheated on his ex-fiancée, Raven Ross, following their time together on Love Is Blind.

Following months of cheating allegations and a recent interview from Raven detailing the timeline of his alleged infidelity, SK is giving fans his side of the story, claiming the tales told by his ex-fiancéee–and by a few girls on TikTok–aren’t as they seem.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, SK took ownership for his actions, admitting that he’s “not proud of how I conducted myself.” He went on to say he’s “finally ready to speak out because I feel like I owe it to Raven and to the whole world watching, and also to myself, to take full accountability for my actions.”

“This is not an apology tour. It’s really about me owning my actions and taking responsibilities and also just taking the things I’ve learned from this experience, and I’ll continue to learn and grow as a person,” SK told the publication.”I do want to deeply express my sincere apology to Raven for the hurt and embarrassment that I caused her,” he adds. “I’m not proud of how I conducted myself. I conducted myself in a way that’s making me take a step back and reflect.”

While Raven and SK initially decided not to get married during the Love Is Blind season 3 finale, the two of them ended up reconnecting after production wrapped. News of his rumored infidelity broke online in November when a TikTok user shared what she claimed were text messages between her and the reality star.

At the time, SK denied the accusations, pointing out that there was time between filming Love Is Blind and his reunion with Raven where he was a single man. However, the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special—which premiered in February—saw SK propose to Raven post-filming…which was followed by a video from Raven claiming SK had been unfaithful to her during their engagement.

In his interview with PEOPLE, the Love Is Blind star denies physically cheating on Raven, though he does admit to having “inappropriate” conversations with another woman during their relationship.

“I was not dating anyone when [Raven and I] decided to go into a committed, exclusive relationship,” he told the site. “Despite me being from a polygamous family, which was a very sensitive topic for me to share on the show, it is not the kind of lifestyle that I subscribe to and I never will.” He continued: “All the previous women that came out… those happened earlier in 2022, when, again, I was still a single guy. Raven and I were still talking, but we were not in a completely committed relationship, including the Cabo trip,” he said, referencing a vacation he went on with another woman in May 2022, one week after meeting Raven’s mom for the first time.

“The Cabo trip happened around May at a time when I really felt Raven and I, we had not exclusively made that completely committed relationship, to be in a marriage-bound, serious relationship,” he claimed. “However, there was an incident of me having an inappropriate conversation with this woman sometime in the fall. I believe it was around September of [2022], which is completely inappropriate. Didn’t end up happening, but… I feel like I shouldn’t even have had that kind of conversation with someone.” “I’m not here to really pick and choose what, or go back and forth about who did what. We all make mistakes,” he concluded. “That’s something I deeply want to apologize for and take accountability for.”

Despite taking ownership, at one point he did try to deflect by saying that Raven was conversing with someone else too; an older man who allegedly wanted to have a future with the pilates instructor.

“I personally witnessed incidents of communication between her and this older guy,” SK said. “Whether him still blowing up her phone, trying to call or FaceTime her, or even a text message that talked about the possibility of them having kids together.” As for Raven—who recently revealed that she is currently dating someone new—the 29-year-old denied his claims, telling People it’s untrue that she was that she was “in touch with an older man while in a relationship” with SK.

SMH.

