J. Cole announces the line-up for Dreamville Fest 2023 featuring Drake, Usher, Burna Boy, Waka Flocka, Summer Walker & more.

The annual Dreamville festival has become a staple in North Carolina. The Dorothea Dix Park hosts fans from all around the world traveling to the south for J. Cole and friends. Last year Wake County, North Carolina revealed the festival brings over $6 million dollars in economic impact to the area.

“The increase in economic impact and attendance over this year’s two-day festival is gratifying to see after the pandemic hindered the previously sold-out event from taking place the last couple of years,” added Dennis Edwards, President and CEO of Visit Raleigh. “The successful turnout for Dreamville Festival reiterates that events and travel are back in our area and the demand is still prevalent.”

J. Cole Announces Dreamville Fest 2023 Line Up

With the impact the festival has you can only expect bigger and better each year and this years line-up delivered.

To close out the 2023 edition of Dreamville Festival on Sunday night, J. Cole will welcome fellow international icon, Drake, to appear as a special guest during his headlining set on the festival main stage as the two will perform a medley of hits from each of their chart-topping catalogs, which collectively have come to define the sound of a generation. Burna Boy will headline and close out the second stage on Sunday, prior to J. Cole + Drake ending the weekend activities on the festival main stage.

Aside from the power combo of J. Cole and Drake the festival will feature a variety of supporting acts. Key Glock, City Girls, Lil Durk, Sean Paul, GloRilla, Baby Tate, Waka Flock Flame, Usher, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, and of course the Dreamville family.

You can grab your tickets at DreamvilleFest.com before they sell out.