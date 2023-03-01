Bossip Video

Larsa Pippen is slowly letting small details out about her relationship with Marcus Jordan and she says she’s been hanging out with his pops, Micheal Jordan.

After making things Instagram official with Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen was a guest on The Tamron Hall Show and shed light on their relationship.

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife was asked very directly if she had met Marcus’ NBA Legend father and his mother. While she was careful when revealing any details of their relationship, she admitted she has met Michael Jordan and his ex-wife.

“I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I don’t really want to talk about them. I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they’re all happy; our whole family’s fine,” Larsa explained to Hall about meeting Michael Jordan and his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy. “I feel like it’s more about where I am, where [Marcus] is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together. And I feel like that’s the most important thing,” the mother of four continued, adding that both sets of parents just want to see their children “happy.” “We’ve spent holidays together, and it’s good,” she made sure to note. “We’re in a great place.”

Larsa also revealed some details about when the couple met and how she views their 16-year age difference.

“We literally just met at a party four years ago” and became friends. “We have a lot of mutual friends, and so we’re kind of in the same circle,” she shared, insisting that they have “everything in common.”

When it comes to the 16-year age difference, Larsa doesn’t believe that age “determines your level of maturity.”

“I’ve dated guys that were a lot older than me,” she pointed out. “Scottie is 10 years older than me.”

Perhaps the most shocking part happened when Lara was asked whether she and Marcus are “in love,” the reality star responded, “I think so.”