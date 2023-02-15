Bossip Video

Larsa Pippen pens a sweet Instagram message to Marcus Jordan crowning him her “forever valentine.”

A few weeks back, Larsa soft-launched her boo Marcus Jordan on her Instagram posing at his Trophy Room sneaker store. The post grabbed a lot of attention as many assumed Larsa was being petty because Marcus’ dad Michael was teammates with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen. Marcus Jordan returned the soft launch by posting Lasra Pippen complete with lyrics from Drake and 21 Savage’s “Treacherous Twins.”

While Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have kept their relationship private, they are slowly opening up on social media. While moving slowly and taking their time it seems things are turning up a notch. After the soft launch comes the hard launch and what better day for it than Valentine’s Day?

Larsa took to Instagram to celebrate Marcus for Valentine’s Day crowning him her “forever Valentine.” Putting to rest any confusion about where the two stand and claiming her man on a day for lovers. Of course, Marcus returned the hard launch posting Larsa with two hands full of flowers. Safe to say this isn’t some petty relationship or situationship. The pair is happy and thriving.