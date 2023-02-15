‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Jojo Tries To Talk To Buck About His Behavior

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

Have you been keeping up with this season of Growing Up Hip Hop? This season has been a roller coaster ride of new drama along with some resolutions to old drama. But sometimes it can be hard to reach a peaceful place even with the best intentions.

In the clip from Thursday’s upcoming episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Jojo confronts Buck over his toxic behavior. Sadly, he’s so put off by him that Jojo almost immediately regrets even making the attempt. Check out the clip below:

Play

Welp, that was rude AF. What would you have done if you were Jojo? Seems like Tanice definitely has some problematic folks in her life. Do you see this getting resolved any time soon?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Sakoya attempts to mend her relationship with Tiny. Egypt and Sam decide who will be invited to their wedding. Treach suspects Sam has ulterior motives for marrying Egypt. Layzie mourns his Mother.

The new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop premieres on Thursday, February 16th at 9PM ET/8PM CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?