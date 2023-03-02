Bossip Video

Drew Sidora’s making some shocking allegations about her estranged husband Ralph Pittman amid their impending divorce.

In a newly amended divorce filing, the Real Housewife of Atlanta who filed 61 minutes before Pittman despite him “trying to embarrass and humiliate her” by filing first, alleges that her “irretrievably broken” marriage had instances of “cruel treatment.” She also allegedly once “considered filing an application for a Temporary Protective Order” against Pittman and flying with her children to Chicago where they “could feel safe.”

PEOPLE reports that the reality star/actress has labeled her husband a”serial cheater and adulterer” who abused her mentally, and financially, and at one point, got “physically aggressive” with her.

In the complaint that was just filed Wednesday, Sidora claims that she “simply cannot take [Pittman’s] continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer” and alleged that Pittman committed “repeated uncondoned adultery during the marriage” and even “allowed his multiple paramours to have direct contact” with her so that they could “flaunt” their relationships with him.

Sidora says that one of the women brazenly screenshotted and sent sexting messages to her AND Pittman.

“Once confronted with the text messages, Sidora said her husband requested they attend marriage counseling where he “professed his love” for her,” PEOPLE reports that she alleged.

Sidora went on to allege that within the last month, Pittman’s behavior worsened and at one point he “grabbed her cell phone out of her hand” which caused her “to fall to the floor.”

He then “literally peeled the phone out” of her hand “aggressively,” she claimed while noting that Pittman refused to return it because he paid the cell phone bill so it “belonged to him,” reads the divorce filing.

PEOPLE reports that Sidora also believes her estranged husband has been “financially abusive” throughout their marriage — including during the week of Feb. 13, when he allegedly “withdrew a large sum of money” from her business bank account across multiple days.

Not only that but she believes that he spent more than “at least fifty percent (50%) or more of all income” that she earned during the marriage under “the guise of paying household bills” and apparently wanted fame so he “wiggled his way into every work project” that Sidora has in an effort to keep himself on camera [for RHOA and elsewhere] “as much as possible.”

Talk about a mess!

Despite it sounding like a contentious divorce is ahead, both Pittman and Sidora have released civilized statements on their split.

One of them even says they’re “releasing” their spouse “with love.”

Ralph Pittman And Drew Sidora Release Statements On Their Divorce

Ralph Pittman released a statement to PEOPLE confirming his split from his wife while asking for privacy.

“Love is a beautiful thing,” Pittman said. “Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Similarly, Sidora shared her own statement with PEOPLE and said she hopes that she and Pittman can continue to be friends.

“After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love,” she said. “Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly. In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings.”

Sad news for these two.

Are YOU surprised by the latest update on Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s divorce?