Bossip Video

A Real Housewife of Atlanta’s marriage is coming to a close amid a breaking divorce announcement.

Ralph Pittman has filed for divorce from Drew Sidora after nearly 9 years of marriage. The news was confirmed by PEOPLE which obtained official court documents showing that Pittman’s petition for divorce was received on Monday.

Pittman listed the couple’s separation date as last Thursday, and the papers noted, “There is no chance or hope of reconciliation” between the spouses, adds the outlet.

Sidora, who joined the #RHOA cast in season 13, wed Pittman in August 2014. They share a son, Machai who was born in June 2015, and a daughter Aniya in February 2018. Sidora also has an 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.

Josiah and Pittman were a hot topic of discussion during #RHOA season 14 when the stepfather announced that he reversed his previous plan to adopt the boy after discussing the matter with the child’s biological father.

As for Pittman himself, he’s also been highly discussed by Bravo watchers who watched his tumultuous relationship with the housewife.

Sidora revealed during the #RHOA season 14 premiere that she found inappropriate text messages from Pittman’s assistant on his phone. According to the housewife, the woman offered to “give her husband a massage” and he didn’t properly shut her down.

Prior to that, Pittman made headlines when he disappeared for three days to go to Tampa to “clear his head.” The couple went to counseling after the trip and said they were working on their marriage.

“It was one of the biggest storms we’ve gone through in our marriage,” Sidora told BOSSIP about Pittman’s disappearance. “But I am happy that he’s committed and I committed to go to counseling, and what I learned is he reached a breaking point. Some people turn to alcohol, he turned to the beach. He turned to Tampa! That was his vice, not that I agree with it and not that it’s an excuse.”

While continuing to go to counseling, the couple clashed on camera last season about what their counselor Dr. Ken told them about their marriage. Pittman alleged that their counselor said Sidora used “zingers” during disagreements and his wife clapped back and said that the doctor called him a “maniac.”

“Oh, we’re talking about what Dr. Ken says? Cause Dr. Ken called you a maniac,” responded Drew during what she described as a “dinner date from hell.” “Do you know what the definition of a maniac is? Nobody that’s a maniac is this successful,” Ralph said noting his multiple degrees while his wife Googled the definition of a “homicidal maniac.” “You don’t even know what a maniac means, it’s somebody that’s truly unstable.”

Drew Sidora And Ralph Pittman Celebrated His 40th Birthday Together In February 2023

Despite marital strains, Sidora and Pittman recently celebrated his 40th birthday together as a couple with a lavish bash.

“Your companionship means the world to me & when I look into your eyes, my heart still melts. Thank you for being YOU. Happy 40th birthday baby” Sidora captioned a recent post dedicated to him.

This story is still developing.

Are you surprised that Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman are divorcing?