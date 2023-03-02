Fast & Fed Up! Pettiest Reactions To Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Racing To File For Divorce

Fast & Fed Up!

Social media is ablaze over RHOA star Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman racing to file for divorce after 9 years of a seemingly toxic marriage.

TMZ reports that the estranged couple filed for divorce on the same day with Sidora filing 61 minutes before her husband. The outlet obtained her divorce petition, and the Gwinnett Co. court stamped it as received on Feb. 27 at 1:10 PM.

“Meanwhile, Ralph’s docs were stamped at 2:11 PM that same day. Interestingly, she lists their separation date as Feb. 23 … while he says it was Feb. 19.

One more thing … both parties say the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” and that’s why they’re filing for divorce. However, Drew also says she “reserves the right to add additional ground for divorce” if they can’t reach an amicable settlement.”

TMZ adds that Pittman wants joint physical and legal custody of their children and listed their date of separation as February 19.

The not-very-shocking news was confirmed by PEOPLE which obtained official court documents showing that Pittman’s petition for divorce was received on Monday.

Pittman listed the couple’s separation date as last Thursday, and the papers noted, “There is no chance or hope of reconciliation” between the spouses, adds the outlet.

Ralph and his lawyer watching Drew and her lawyer come out of the courtroom after thinking they arrived first #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Qi4HbZEDd2 — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) March 1, 2023

Sidora, who joined the RHOA cast in Season 13, married Pittman in August 2014. They share a son, Machai, who was born in June 2015 and a daughter Aniya in February 2018. Sidora also has an 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.

Josiah and Pittman were a hot topic of discussion during RHOA Season 14 when the stepfather announced that he reversed his previous plan to adopt the boy after discussing the matter with the child’s biological father.

In the couple’s most infamous moment, Sidora revealed during the RHOA Season 14 premiere that she found inappropriate text messages from Pittman’s assistant on his phone. According to the housewife, the woman offered to “give her husband a massage” and he didn’t properly shut her down.

Prior to that, Pittman made headlines when he disappeared for three days to go to Tampa to “clear his head.” The couple went to counseling after the trip and said they were working on their marriage.

“It was one of the biggest storms we’ve gone through in our marriage,” Sidora told BOSSIP about Pittman’s disappearance. “But I am happy that he’s committed and I committed to go to counseling, and what I learned is he reached a breaking point. Some people turn to alcohol, he turned to the beach. He turned to Tampa! That was his vice, not that I agree with it and not that it’s an excuse.”

Despite marital strains, Sidora and Pittman recently celebrated his 40th birthday together as a couple with a lavish bash.

“Your companionship means the world to me & when I look into your eyes, my heart still melts. Thank you for being YOU. Happy 40th birthday baby” Sidora captioned a recent post dedicated to him.

What do you think about the Drew and Ralph racing to file for divorce? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to their petty divorce shenanigans on the flip.