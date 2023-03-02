Fast & Fed Up! Pettiest Reactions To Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Racing To File For Divorce

Twitter Reacts To Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Filing For Divorce
Social media is ablaze over RHOA star Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman racing to file for divorce after 9 years of a seemingly toxic marriage.
TMZ reports that the estranged couple filed for divorce on the same day with Sidora filing 61 minutes before her husband. The outlet obtained her divorce petition, and the Gwinnett Co. court stamped it as received on Feb. 27 at 1:10 PM.
“Meanwhile, Ralph’s docs were stamped at 2:11 PM that same day. Interestingly, she lists their separation date as Feb. 23 … while he says it was Feb. 19.
One more thing … both parties say the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” and that’s why they’re filing for divorce. However, Drew also says she “reserves the right to add additional ground for divorce” if they can’t reach an amicable settlement.”
TMZ adds that Pittman wants joint physical and legal custody of their children and listed their date of separation as February 19.
The not-very-shocking news was confirmed by PEOPLE which obtained official court documents showing that Pittman’s petition for divorce was received on Monday.
Pittman listed the couple’s separation date as last Thursday, and the papers noted, “There is no chance or hope of reconciliation” between the spouses, adds the outlet.
Sidora, who joined the RHOA cast in Season 13, married Pittman in August 2014. They share a son, Machai, who was born in June 2015 and a daughter Aniya in February 2018. Sidora also has an 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.
Josiah and Pittman were a hot topic of discussion during RHOA Season 14 when the stepfather announced that he reversed his previous plan to adopt the boy after discussing the matter with the child’s biological father.
In the couple’s most infamous moment, Sidora revealed during the RHOA Season 14 premiere that she found inappropriate text messages from Pittman’s assistant on his phone. According to the housewife, the woman offered to “give her husband a massage” and he didn’t properly shut her down.
Prior to that, Pittman made headlines when he disappeared for three days to go to Tampa to “clear his head.” The couple went to counseling after the trip and said they were working on their marriage.
“It was one of the biggest storms we’ve gone through in our marriage,” Sidora told BOSSIP about Pittman’s disappearance. “But I am happy that he’s committed and I committed to go to counseling, and what I learned is he reached a breaking point. Some people turn to alcohol, he turned to the beach. He turned to Tampa! That was his vice, not that I agree with it and not that it’s an excuse.”
Despite marital strains, Sidora and Pittman recently celebrated his 40th birthday together as a couple with a lavish bash.
“Your companionship means the world to me & when I look into your eyes, my heart still melts. Thank you for being YOU. Happy 40th birthday baby” Sidora captioned a recent post dedicated to him.
What do you think about the Drew and Ralph racing to file for divorce? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to their petty divorce shenanigans on the flip.
Drew taking the backstreets to beat Ralph at the courthouse #RHOA pic.twitter.com/0HjEgrP6Wa
— Farrah’s Luggage (@iamRonDMC) March 1, 2023
Drew running to to the courthouse as soon as she heard Ralph was filing for divorce pic.twitter.com/GFJQElpMhm
— Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) March 1, 2023
Drew, arriving to court an hour before Ralph, so she can file first. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/KFDCfsOJUf
— 3/5 🎈♓️ (@itsKARY_) March 1, 2023
Ralph & Drew Sidora was racing to that courthouse just… https://t.co/uZRAQTmLPN pic.twitter.com/PYKtYR3Lx6
— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) March 1, 2023
Drew and Ralph racing to cour to see who can file for divorce first #RHOA pic.twitter.com/BSzh8Ky2Ta
— Christian Snow (@theCGSshow) March 1, 2023
Drew on her way to the courthouse taking an alternate route while Ralph was stuck on 85 pic.twitter.com/SuiRxS109R
— Mr. Jay 🃏 (@JteeThaKid) March 1, 2023
Actual footage of Drew Sidora walking into the courthouse before Ralph… #RHOA pic.twitter.com/jNeAVtNKoR
— Rashod (@King_dohsaR) March 1, 2023
Drew and Ralph racing to file them papers like #rhoa pic.twitter.com/OcfnjPCSom
— Mihrimah| FS | Xanaxyra Targaryen🪬🤲 (@Mihrimah_FS) March 1, 2023
