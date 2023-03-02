Puma has announced that Rihanna is returning to the brand for yet another Fenty collaboration that will be “coming soon”.
Rihanna has been a very busy and always in demand woman and the past few years she’s definitely ignored the musical demand. Music is an after thought as she is the boss of the Fenty empire. Her outside music ventures with Fenty have placed her on the Forbes billionaire list. After giving us new music for Wakanda Forever and headlining the Super Bowl halftime show she’s back in office and making more Fenty moves.
Puma Announces Rihanna’s Rih-Turn To The Brand For Another Fenty Collaboration
Rihanna was announced as the Women’s Training Ambassador and Women’s Creative Director back in 2014. The multi-year partnership included Rihanna walking the runway as part of the first collection. One of the biggest hits from the collaboration was the Creeper Sneaker which is still talked about today.
Yesterday Puma took to Instagram to announce Riri is returning to the brand.
While the announcement and social media post didn’t give any details we can expect the partnership to deliver as always. Hopefully we don’t have to wait forever for the first look at the future of Fenty Puma.
