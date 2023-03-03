Throw Away The Key! Sinister ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Slayer Tim Norman Sentenced To Life In Prison For Nephew’s Murder-For-Hire

Murder-for-hire mastermind Tim Norman will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his own nephew in a conspiracy that rocked the Sweetie Pie’s empire.

Last September, the former star of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s was convicted of orchestrating the murder of his nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. A federal jury found Norman guilty of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

According to PEOPLE, Norman was sentenced to life in prison for arranging the fellow shooting and a scheme to collect almost half a million dollars in life insurance.

Tim Norman Received Two Life Sentences For “Cold-Blooded Execution” Of His Nephew

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross gave Norman two life sentences for “a cold-blooded, incredibly premeditated, planned execution of your nephew.”

“Tim Norman sought to make $450,000 by having his nephew, Andre Montgomery, killed. Instead, he was caught and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Although Andre’s family was robbed of their loved one, hopefully this result will provide some measure of peace and justice for them,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming in a press release.

Fans of the Sweetie Pie’s show will remember the aftermath of Andre’s tragic death playing out on the OWN program. The pain was unbearable for Norman’s mother, Sweetie Pie’s founder Robbie Montgomery, who lost Norman’s father and brother (Andre’s father) to violence. Now Ms. Robbie has lost another son and 21-year-old grandson to greed in this 2016 shooting.

Norman didn’t speak on his behalf at the sentencing hearing, but his attorneys submitted letters from family and friends requesting leniency. Despite the damning evidence against Norman, Ms. Robbie pleaded for her last surviving son.

“I don’t know whether Tim did what he was accused and convicted of. He is still the baby that I bore, and I love him as every mother involved loves their child,” Ms. Robbie wrote in her letter.

Since his arrest in 2020, Norman maintained his innocence in the heinous crime. He even Norman blamed “corrupt cops” for arresting him in retaliation for Black Lives Matter protests. Although the 43-year-old didn’t pull the trigger, he pulled all the strings to kill his nephew and collect a huge payday from the family tragedy.

“Tim Norman portrayed one image to the public, but there were more sinister intentions lurking underneath. And the measure of someone’s character is what they do when they think no one is watching. When he thought no one was watching, he planned the execution of his nephew and carried it out, ” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Angie Danis at the sentencing hearing.

Tim Norman Still Takes No Accountability Despite Co-Conspirators’ Confessions

Travell Anthony Hill plead guilty to shooting Andre for $5,000 and received a 32-year sentence. Terica Taneisha Ellis was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting Norman paid her $10,000 to lure Montgomery to Hill. Insurance agent Waiel “Wally” Rebhi Yaghnam got a three-year sentence for helping Norman apply and file claims for multiple fraudulent life insurance policies on Montgomery.

“Five families, especially that of the victim, are suffering and irreparably harmed as a result of Norman’s plot to have his own nephew murdered,” said Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI. “At least all his co-conspirators have accepted responsibility. To this day, Norman hasn’t accepted responsibility despite the fact 12 jurors unanimously convicted him after seeing and hearing seven days of evidence in trial.”

Last week, Norman used the same excuses debunked by the evidence and confessions from his co-conspirators.

“Thank you for all the prayers. I’m still in disbelief. The feds know 100% I did not do those insurance policies. But the jury didn’t get to hear that. And not one person got on the stand and said that I told them to hurt my nephew. They destroyed my name and image so you guys wouldn’t search for the truth,” he wrote on Instagram.