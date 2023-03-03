Bossip Video

Y’all know we’ve been doing our best to keep you abreast of all the happenings surrounding the Shanquella Robinson case and today we have a very interesting update.

According to a FoxNews article (shocking that they even care about a dead Black girl but we digress…), Robinson’s family is making a power play to get the full weight of the United States government behind their fight for justice. The family is in Washington, D.C. as we speak to hold a rally for Shanquella in order to encourage what is described as a “high level of diplomatic intervention,” Essentially, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or somebody on Capitol Hill with enough empathy, resolve, and fear of public shame needs to f***ing do something to help these folks.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the Mexican government has issued an arrest warrant for one of Shanquella’s so-called friends who accompanied her to Cabo last year. Initially, the name of the said suspect was being held close to the chest for some reason, however, last December, Black Enterprise reported that Daejhanae Jackson had been arrested and was awaiting extradition. Here lies the rub.

Extradition requires several moving parts in the inept federal system and having someone extradited is by no means an expeditious endeavor. See our previous article HERE for a deeper understanding.