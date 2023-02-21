Bossip Video

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart are expecting a baby!

The couple broke the news to PEOPLE via exclusive maternity photos of Brat, 48, freely flaunting her (Da) baby bump.

“It’s been quite a journey,” said Da Brat who’s 18-weeks pregnant via an “eager entreprenur” from a cryo bank. “There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

According to the publication, Brat and her wife’s road to motherhood started around the time they said “I do” back on Feb. 2 of last year after Dupart, the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, said they were “extending their family” in promotion of new hair products.

The Internet took the comment and ran with it.

“It started as a joke, we were like, ‘We’re extending our family!’ ” she said of the tongue-in-cheek marketing tagline for their collaboration. “But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!'”

PEOPLE reports that Brat said kids weren’t ever really a part of the plan…

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” she said. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.” That is, until she met and fell for Harris-Dupart. “I started looking at life so differently,” said Da Brat. “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

and she admitted that she had to be convinced by her wife to carry their child.

“I was like, nothing’s gonna come out of me!” said Brat. Harris-Dupart was able to convince her otherwise. “We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning…but I felt like she should have the experience,” said her wife. “She is so nurturing.”

Brat also opened up about suffering an unfortunate miscarriage while trying to expand her family with Jesseca.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” said Da Brat who doesn’t have pregnancy cravings or nausea but is always tired. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me.” “Luckily,” she says, “we still had quite a few of her eggs left. […] “It’s just a blessing. I’m excited!” she added.

Da Brat And Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart Both Had IVF Complications

Brat’s baby reveal comes after she and her wife appeared on Tamron Hall in January 2022 and noted the IVF complications they both suffered from. Judy was hospitalized with blood clots while Brat discovered that she had fibroids and was cautioned against carrying their child. Brat told PEOPLE that she had fibroids and polyps on her uterus removed prior to becoming pregnant.





Despite the doctors’ recommendation, Judy shared why it was important for Brat to become a mother.

“She’s [Da Brat] never experienced it [motherhood] and she is a very caring person,” said the entrepreneur who has three children from previous relationships. “She is the most nurturing person I’ve ever met in my whole entire life. So I just think that, that would be great and anything that I’m able to give her in this lifetime I will.” “Since you’ve been through IVF, you can just imagine the journey, the complications, I was hospitalized with blood clots,” Dupart added to Tamron Hall. “It’s just been a lot but we were not giving up…We want a baby together. So we want it to be, you know, we wanted, we want some of me, some of her. So we both had to go through different things to make it happen. This has been a journey. We haven’t spoken about it much on social because we have had some ups and some downs on our journey, some complications, but we are still in the process.”

Looks like the process is complete!

Congrats to Brat and Judy on their big news!