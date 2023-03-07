Blac Chyna Doubles Down On ‘All Of Them Are Baby Mamas’ Kardashian Komments On ‘The Jason Lee’ Show

In keeping it kompletely kandid news…

Blac Chyna said what she said about the Kardashians getting “baby mama” passes, and she’s doubling down on a new show that we’re offering an exclusive sneak peek of.

Chyna is a guest on tonight’s new episode of The Jason Lee Show set to air on REVOLT tonight at 10 p.m. ET, and she’s opening up about a number of things while brazenly sharing her thoughts on the Kardashian klan.

Back in May 2021, Chyna posted an IG story noting that the Kardashians have been glamourized despite being unwed women with children, but if they were Black, it would be considered “ghetto” and they’d be “baby mamas.”

“If they were black, they’ll say it’s Ghetto BUT ALL OF THEM ARE BABY MAMAs,” wrote Chy alongside a thinking emoji.

On tonight’s show, she’s doubling down on that statement amid a question about why the wealthy white women don’t get baby mama backlash.

“Because they stick together,” says Chyna.

OOP!

What do YOU think about Blac Chyna’s Kardashian komments?

Tune in tonight to watch the full interview on The Jason Lee Show as it premieres on REVOLT’s linear channels tonight at 10 p.m. ET and on REVOLT’s digital platforms Wednesday.

The Jason Lee Show is a raw, unfiltered talk show covering hot topics and candid conversations with today’s biggest cultural leaders to “unlock” a new perspective that viewers have never seen before on REVOLT, the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform.