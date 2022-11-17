Bossip Video

Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal.

Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.

The Good American founder welcomed her second child via surrogate with on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson in late July. Of course, that came just a few months after his paternity scandal with a Texas trainer was revealed, with whom he welcomed another baby boy.

The short preview showed Khloé cuddling with her newborn as mom Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are also present, soaking up the sweet moment.

“A new baby in the family is magic,” Jenner says about her latest grandchild. “He’s such a blessing.” Kim, however, is more concerned with what her sister is gonna call the baby, asking, “What are we gonna name him? That’s what I wanna know.”

Though the teaser didn’t show Khloe’s answer to that question, the 38-year-old–who also shares daughter True , 4, with Tristan– previously hinted that her son’s name was “going to start with a T.”

She said in the season two premiere, “That’s really the only names I’ve been looking at.”