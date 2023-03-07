Bossip Video

In #BlackGirlMagic news…

On March 5, a star-studded group of women descended upon the Thompson Hotel in Atlanta to celebrate those honored at this year’s BET Her Awards. The annual ceremony pays tribute to Black women who are moving the culture forward with their undeniable brilliance and impeccable talent.

Sponsored by Walmart, the star-studded event shined a spotlight on the impact of Black women “through the pillars of Black Love, Black Joy, Black Pride, and Black Power,” according to a press release.

The festive night was hosted by famed media personality Bevy Smith, who brought the laughs as eventgoers celebrated a bevy of changemakers and transformative women across industries. This year’s honorees were recognized for their contributions toward uplifting women to dream, inspire, create, and overcome.

Reality TV star and Xscape singer Kandi Burruss took home the LOVE Award for her decades-long career in the entertainment industry.

The Atlanta native struggled to hold back tears as she thanked the esteemed ceremony for the coveted honor.

She was of course joined by her hubby Todd Tucker who proudly posed for pics by her side.

Comedian and actress Kym Whitley received the JOY Award, an honor given to women who advance the feeling of Black joy.

The “Act Your Age” on Bounce star thanked the crowd for “seeing her” in an industry where she often feels overlooked but continues to persevere on her mission of sharing joy with others through her work.

PRIDE Award icon Sam Jay shared the importance of receiving the honor as a beacon to showcase how Black womanhood comes in all forms and should be celebrated in its glory.

Later on in the night, Gospel superstar Tamela Mann lit up the room with a rousing rendition of her latest hit single, “He Did It for Me,” bringing the crowd to its feet!

Marsai Martin, Thasunda Brown Duckett, and MC Lyte Were Also Honored

RISING STAR Award honoree Marsai Martin captivated eventgoers with a beautiful story of how she became the youngest executive producer in Hollywood and why it’s important for her to open more doors for women of color in the industry.

She also looked absolutely stunning on the pink carpet.

POWER Award honoree Thasunda Brown Duckett shared her journey to becoming a Fortune 100 CEO – currently only one of two Black women to occupy that position – and her mission to make financial literacy the norm in the Black community

Iconic rapper MC Lyte, who earned this year’s LEGEND Award, ended the ceremony with an energetic performance of some of her legendary hits including “Ruffneck,” “Cold Rock A Party” and “Self Destruction.”

The BET Her Awards is the network’s commitment to uplifting and centering the promotion and distribution of content that empowers the Black community and highlights key issues central to the advancement of Black Americans nationwide.

This year’s honorees have played a prominent role in helping to shape and push the culture toward change, innovation, and a whole lot of joy.

The ladies of the hour were also joined by a bevy of fellow beauties and cuties like Zatima star Crystal Renee Hayslett…

DJ Traci Steele who provided the evening’s entertainment…

Imani Ellis, the CEO & Founder of CultureCon…

host/ entrepreneur Charmaine Bey previously of Black Ink Chicago fame…

Ms. Lawrence…

Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole…

and Marlo Hampton.

Congrats to all of the incredible women honored this year at the 2023 BET HER Awards!

Whose look was your fave?