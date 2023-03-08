Bossip Video

An artist who’s undeniably true to Atlanta is gearing up to perform at a Hawks game.

Gucci Mane will hit the court at halftime on Sunday, March 26 during the Hawks Vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup to perform some of his biggest hits. The game will tip off early at 6 p.m. at the State Farm Arena with the East Atlanta Santa set to wow the crowd after the second quarter.

This marks Gucci’s first halftime performance at a Hawks game since the fall of 2016. During a break in that game, he also famously proposed to his now-Wopster wife Keyshia Ka’Oir.

As previously reported Gucci went viral after he surprised his longtime love with a 25-carat engagement ring worth an estimated $2.2 million during the Kiss Cam.

There’s no telling what the rapper/1017 head will do this year.

“I’m excited to be performing again for the Hawks halftime show after seven years,” said Gucci Mane via a statement on the forthcoming show. “I can’t wait to perform in front of all the fans and watch the Hawks walk away with a W.”

Gucci is just one of many performers that the Hawks have featured this season. The NBA team has been entertaining audiences with award-winning artists such as Alvin Ailey Arts & Education, Domani and T.I., Goodie Mob, Keri Hilson, Jeezy and Marvin Sapp, and NE-YO.

To secure tickets for the game on Sunday, March 26 against Memphis, visit Hawks.com/tickets.