Bossip Video

Gucci Mane is reflecting on discovering the Migos and the life of Takeoff in a new video.

The passing of Takeoff has left the Hip-Hop community reeling and searching for answers. His funeral brought together a plethora of fans and celebs who paid personal tribute to the rapper. As previously reported both Offset and Quavo paid their respects to their groupmate/family member, and now Gucci Mane is paying his respects as well.

Gucci Mane Delivers Touching Tribute “Letter To Takeoff”

Like Drake, Gucci Mane was pivotal in delivering the Migos to the world because right before his prison stint, he discovered the North Atlanta trio. Once he was behind bars he left them in the hands of Quality Control and now the rest is history. When Gucci was released, Migos was one of the first groups he collaborated with as they went on their biggest run to date. With that in mind, It’s only right that Guwop pays tribute to Takeoff. Gucci’s released a new song and video titled “Letter To Takeoff” and in it, he grieves the rapper at a grave site. The video also features footage of other fallen rappers, PNB Rock, XXXTentacion, and Young Dolph, who like Takeoff sadly died from gun violence.

You can watch “Letter To Takeoff” below.