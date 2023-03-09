Bossip Video

NBA Legend Shawn Kemp was arrested on felony drive-by-shooting charges in Pierce County Washington but was released as footage surfaced online shortly after.

Last month Sonics Legend Shawn Kemp celebrated a record milestone by opening his second cannabis shop in Seattle. With his history in Seattle, the city and state will always love and support him. With his newfound Marijuana ventures, Shawn has stayed mostly under the radar. Until yesterday when he was plastered all over the internet for an alleged drive-by shooting. The statement alone sounds insane and makes you question what you just read, we know.

According to ESPN, Tacoma police reported an altercation between occupants of two different vehicles by the Tacoma Mall. Shots were exchanged but no injuries were reported. One person left the scene and records show Kemp was booked into Piere county on a felony drive-by-shooting charge.

Shortly after he was booked a video appeared online reportedly of the incident in question. Kemp was later released by Tacoma police who are still investigating the incident.

“The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is not filing charges against Mr. Kemp today. This case’s status will be “No Charges Filed” pending further investigation by Tacoma Police, and Mr. Kemp will be released.”

FOX 13 revealed the confrontation was allegedly over items stolen from Kemp which he tracked to the location of the incident. The shooting allegedly happened when he confronted the party he suspected of the theft. This story is far from over and we will keep you updated with any new developments.