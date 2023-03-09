‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive: Derek’s Sisters Plan A Meet Up With Monique

If you thought the Life After Lockup drama between Monique and Derek’s sisters was a thing of the past think again!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Life After Lockup and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Derek and his sisters have a conversation about their issues with Monique and make plans for all parties to meet in advance of Derek’s big birthday gathering in hopes that they’ll be able to put their issues aside so he can truly enjoy his special day. While Monique agrees to meet with them, she isn’t too convinced the conversation will be productive.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Do you think Monique is making matters worse by going into the meeting with the expectation of experiencing the worst of the worst? Also, we’re eager to hear your thoughts on Monique’s sisters’ comments about Monique “catfishing them.” Is that even a thing when they’re not the ones in the relationship?

Here’s what else to expect from tomorrow’s new episode of Life After Lockup:

Chance makes a shocking confession. Tayler’s discovery leads to an explosive blowup. Derek is torn between Monqiue and his sistes. Shawn tries to heat things up, but Sara keeps a secret. Blaine’s past jeopardizes his future with Lindsey.

A brand-new episode of Life After Lockup airs Friday, March 10 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?