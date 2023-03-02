Cameron Gets Romantic For Aris On 'Life After Lockup'
‘Life After Lockup’: Cameron Surprises Aris With A Romantic Dinner Date Including A Gold-Crusted Tomahawk Steak
We’re still a day away from a brand new episode of Life After Lockup and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.
This week on Life After Lockup Cameron is ready to get romantic. He pulls out all the stops to spoil Aris with a luxurious dinner date that even includes a gold-crusted tomahawk steak. You’d thing Aris would be excited right?
Watch the clip below to see how the surprise goes!
Welp… That went left faster than we expected. Ladies, when your man spoils you rotten, do you stop him to ask him where he got the money to buy you nice things? Or do you sit back and enjoy the treatment you deserve? Just curious, because we definitely think our approach would have been different from Aris’.
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Sara is fed up with Shawn and reaches out to an ex. Derek puts Monique to the test. Blaine gets an offer he cannot refuse. Chance goes rogue, so Taylor tracks him. Cameron surprises Aris, but she fear he’s back to his old ways.
A brand new episode of ‘Life After Lockup’ airs Friday, March 3 at 9pm EST on WeTV
Will you be watching?
-
