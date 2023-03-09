Springtime Fine: Idris & Sabrina Elba Shine At ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Premiere In NYC

Are you ready for Luther: The Fallen Sun?

Idris and Sabrina Elba were spingtime fine at Netflix’s buzzy Luther: The Fallen Sun premiere in New York City where they proved, yet again, that they’re one of the sexiest couples in Hollywood.

Idris shined in an eye-catching pear and chili pepper-suit combo alongside the always glamorous Sabrina who stunned in yellow.

Check out more of the selects from the premiere below:

While in town, Idris linked up with SpringHill and its CMO Paul Rivera for Meetings That Changed My Life: An Intimate Conversation with Idris Elba and a special screening of Luther: The Fallen Sun at The Roxy Cinema.

The Netflix/SpringHill event brought out an impressive collection of tastemakers, industry insiders, and creatives for a night of gem-dropping and fellowship.

In Luther: The Fallen Sun–an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film–a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars.

Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

Directed by Jamie Payne, Luther: The Fallen Sun also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley who returns as Martin Schenk.

Peep the trailer below:

‘Basically, Luther is his own version of James Bond,’ said Serkis about Elba’s portrayal of the beloved character. And it suits Idris so well. Coming to work with him on this was exceptional, because he’s lived with that character for ten years. When you’re on set and you’re looking into Idris’s eyes, you feel he’s so present, he owns it completely. Luther is such a complex, deep character. In a way, I actually think he’s more perfect for Idris than Bond, because you can almost predict what James Bond is going to do, but you can never predict what Luther is gonna do.’

Luther: The Fallen Sun is now playing in select theaters and premieres exclusively on Netflix March 10.