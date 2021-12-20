Bossip Video

Jake Paul catches another knockout, and this time, it’s former UFC champion Tyrone Woodley.

Jake Paul has taken boxing by storm and at this point, it’s hard for anyone to downplay him as just a Youtube boxer. Yes, an invitation to a Youtube boxing event started all of this but he has taken it to heights no one could have imagined.

First, people encouraged him to fight an athlete that isn’t a Youtuber, then, after he took down Nate Robinson and made him a meme, they called for a real boxer. The only person previously that hadn’t been knocked out during their professional matches was Tyron Woodley. Jake was supposed to fight Tommy Fury, the brother of the Gypsy King, but for some reason, Tommy ducked the smoke last minute. Tyron Woodley stepped in to take a rematch with Jake Paul and even got a Rolex from Jake beforehand. Little did Tyron know the Rolex was because it was time for him to get knocked out.

The match itself was lackluster, but the big moment came when Tyron let his guard down and Jake knocked him out, leaving him face down on the mat with his feet facing opposite directions. Another W for Jake Paul and another set of memes for his opponent.