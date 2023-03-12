Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE

BIG MEECH ENERGY

That sound you hear is BMF fans buzzing over Lil Meech (aka DeMEATrius Flenory Jr?) baring his Black Mafia beefstick in a now-viral scene from the latest episode of the hit Starz series.

Now, you know we can’t post the scene *here* but it’s safe to say Junior Meech’s manhood is the main character on social media (for now).

Lil Meech will forever be big Meech from here on out. His daddy just gone have to show us his to reclaim the name cause goodtttt lordttttt 🍆🍆🍆💦💦💦 #bmf #Meech pic.twitter.com/146QbaFyKO — Gwen (@1simplegwynn) March 11, 2023

The BMF star can be seen giving a skripper the business in a private room before she holds what appears to be his massive manhood (or a peen prosthetic?) in the spicy scene.

Naturally, some Twitter users weren’t convinced that was actually Meech’s big meech in the scene.

I wonder if that was a fake peen cause ain’t no way meech meechimg like that — 🌻🇯🇲Bri🇯🇲🌻 (@Bri_rabbit) March 11, 2023

sooo yall think that was really meech ping ping or was it fake? cause Im more inlove than I was at first🫣 — Liv. (@BellaaVanilla__) March 11, 2023

ima need y’all to stop hyping meech and his fake glow in the dark pee pee up🤕 — Capri Sun Connoisseur 🧃 (@trinitycarielle) March 11, 2023

Either way, Meech trended for hours along with Yung Miami who made her long-awaited guest appearance on the series.

She look like she about to sing a slow song in a Disney movie. pic.twitter.com/Mh0AP3L9Mm — 3/5 🎈♓️ (@itsKARY_) March 10, 2023

By now, you’ve probably cackled at her big dramatic scene where she demands to know where her husband is before Meech delivers the bad news that he was killed outside a club.

As expected, Twitter exploded with reactions ranging from ‘go girl!’ to ‘this is the worst acting I’ve ever seen’ while the City Girl rapper responded to fans on her Twitter timeline.

TikTok also blessed us with a HILARIOUS reenactment of the now-infamous scene acting that immediately went viral.

Always a great sport, Caresha laughed off the jokes about her ‘acting’ that we’re not sure she’s taking seriously.

If I'm crying why y'all laughing??? Y'all play to much 😒 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023

With Freaknik as the backdrop, the action-packed episode swerves left, then right, then left again with the villainous Lamar killing Monique (Kash Doll) for betraying him, Charles’ wife confronting his mistress with a frying pan, and Meech unknowingly stepping into a fight for survival ahead of the season finale next week.

What was your reaction to seeing Meech’s (real or fake?) manhood? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over big lil Meech baring his BMF beefstick on the flip.