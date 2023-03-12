Lil Meech Bares His 'BMF' Beefstick, Shatters Twitter
Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE
BIG MEECH ENERGY
That sound you hear is BMF fans buzzing over Lil Meech (aka DeMEATrius Flenory Jr?) baring his Black Mafia beefstick in a now-viral scene from the latest episode of the hit Starz series.
Now, you know we can’t post the scene *here* but it’s safe to say Junior Meech’s manhood is the main character on social media (for now).
BIG MEECH!?!?!?! #BMF pic.twitter.com/EGOjEAKC3Y
— Angela Bassett Did The Thing (@_QuitaBee) March 11, 2023
Me rewatching this Lil meech scene😂😂😂#BMF pic.twitter.com/WayDgRQSxa
— kisakane (@kisakane00) March 11, 2023
Lil Meech will forever be big Meech from here on out. His daddy just gone have to show us his to reclaim the name cause goodtttt lordttttt 🍆🍆🍆💦💦💦 #bmf #Meech pic.twitter.com/146QbaFyKO
— Gwen (@1simplegwynn) March 11, 2023
The BMF star can be seen giving a skripper the business in a private room before she holds what appears to be his massive manhood (or a peen prosthetic?) in the spicy scene.
Naturally, some Twitter users weren’t convinced that was actually Meech’s big meech in the scene.
I wonder if that was a fake peen cause ain’t no way meech meechimg like that
— 🌻🇯🇲Bri🇯🇲🌻 (@Bri_rabbit) March 11, 2023
sooo yall think that was really meech ping ping or was it fake? cause Im more inlove than I was at first🫣
— Liv. (@BellaaVanilla__) March 11, 2023
ima need y’all to stop hyping meech and his fake glow in the dark pee pee up🤕
— Capri Sun Connoisseur 🧃 (@trinitycarielle) March 11, 2023
Either way, Meech trended for hours along with Yung Miami who made her long-awaited guest appearance on the series.
She look like she about to sing a slow song in a Disney movie. pic.twitter.com/Mh0AP3L9Mm
— 3/5 🎈♓️ (@itsKARY_) March 10, 2023
By now, you’ve probably cackled at her big dramatic scene where she demands to know where her husband is before Meech delivers the bad news that he was killed outside a club.
Caresha it’s giving tubi #bmf pic.twitter.com/EmUGK07L7G
— Supreme’s Tea. (@iamsupremetingz) March 10, 2023
As expected, Twitter exploded with reactions ranging from ‘go girl!’ to ‘this is the worst acting I’ve ever seen’ while the City Girl rapper responded to fans on her Twitter timeline.
who was caresha acting coach? joseline hernadez? #bmf pic.twitter.com/HCGXfYmRFx
— jaiden (@younggjaiii) March 10, 2023
TikTok also blessed us with a HILARIOUS reenactment of the now-infamous scene acting that immediately went viral.
It’s the whole entire accuracy for me🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BMF #Bmfseries #bmfstars #caresha pic.twitter.com/jqzpiElrz2
— Tainted Culture (@TaintedCulture) March 10, 2023
Always a great sport, Caresha laughed off the jokes about her ‘acting’ that we’re not sure she’s taking seriously.
If I'm crying why y'all laughing??? Y'all play to much 😒
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023
With Freaknik as the backdrop, the action-packed episode swerves left, then right, then left again with the villainous Lamar killing Monique (Kash Doll) for betraying him, Charles’ wife confronting his mistress with a frying pan, and Meech unknowingly stepping into a fight for survival ahead of the season finale next week.
What was your reaction to seeing Meech’s (real or fake?) manhood? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over big lil Meech baring his BMF beefstick on the flip.
Tryna look at meech meat while sitting next to my 🥷🌝 #BMF #Starz pic.twitter.com/t4XEKWaxvV
— 🦂 (@juuicyzaay) March 10, 2023
y’all sure meech musty? pic.twitter.com/GgpOD3x9FY
— ROUXD GAL (@ra_kim3) March 10, 2023
me when big meech dick popped up pic.twitter.com/7OjJaa5EyV
— babyz ☆ (@xzariahaa) March 10, 2023
Ohhh meech was oh so musty till y’all seen that dick!!!!! Skanks
— 5 (@CCatilyn) March 11, 2023
When u see why #Meech said “ain’t shit lil bout me” DeMEATriusssss 🥴😭 #BMF pic.twitter.com/gtMb0Pjt19
— ✨KJay ღ (@_SheAVirgo) March 10, 2023
Me trynna watch big meech in the strip club while laying next to my boyfriend pic.twitter.com/QJkp6eiq2M
— Alexandria (@anicholeX_) March 10, 2023
Me to Lil Meech after seein that scene in the club w ole girl #BMF pic.twitter.com/kf2WHjNa15
— Nyla✌🏾🤏🏾🤏🏾 (@NYLASOHWTSYN_) March 10, 2023
Me watching BMF episode 9 🤤 BIg #meech pic.twitter.com/6FI6w1RQWJ
— tahitiarose (@TahitiaRose) March 10, 2023
I— DEMETRIUS 😩 YALL EXCUSE MEEEEEEEEEE BIG MEECH IS RIGHT HOOOOO LAWDDDDDD!!!!! I TOO WANNA BE A DANCER! #BMF #BlackMafiaFridays #BMFSTARZ pic.twitter.com/QGmoKx1QmG
— ✨𝐌𝐢 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐫✨ (@ITgirl_Char) March 10, 2023
-
