For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Rihanna’s Powerful Oscars Performance Of ‘Lift Me Up’ While A$AP Rocky Cheers Her On

If your boo doesn’t hold you down with a huge smile on their face like A$AP Rocky during Rihanna’s Oscars performance of “Lift Me Up”, return to sender!

The year started, and Rihanna has already blessed us with a third performance after her six-year hiatus. The hottest in Hollywood celebrated each other at the 95th annual Academy Awards, but no one cheered harder than A$AP for his glowing girlfriend, Rihanna. USA Today reports the rapper was her biggest fan, beaming from ear to ear as Rihanna sang her Oscar-nominated ballad “Lift Me Up.”

One of the most touching moments of the night wasn’t an acceptance speech but a performance. Hot off her epic Super Bowl halftime show, the singer commanded the Dolby Theater with her latest release, “Lift Me Up.” The soulful Best Original Song nominee was a heartfelt dedication to our forever king Chadwick Boseman from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Danai Gurira, who played right-hand woman General Okoye to Chadwick’s T’Challa, introduced Rihanna as “royalty in her own right.”

“Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler, Tems and Rihanna wrote a ballad that speaks from the heart as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman,” Gurira said. “Chadwick’s powerful artistry, his magnetism and incomparable humanity left an indelible mark on our hearts. Chadwick embodied the Wakandan king T’Challa.”

The Oscar-nominated icon was stunning in a Maison Margiela Artisanal look created especially for her by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. The black halter’s bejeweled adornments beautifully draped Rih’s baby bump. She literally lifted up to the sky again on a rising platform as the emotions of the song swelled. The mic was on, and even while pregnant, the Anti singer sounded better than ever.

Tems and Ryan Coogler wrote the lyrics with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson. The hit song from the billion-dollar blockbuster peaked at number No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Proud partner and papa Rocky raised his fist and his glass of champagne during the standing ovation for Rihanna. Fans spotted the same loving support during her halftime show. He beamed while recording his own cell phone video of her dominating the field and sky during Super Bowl LVII. As the song says, Rocky clearly lifts Rih up and holds her down. We love to see it!

Although the 35-year-old didn’t take home the gold statue, she was undeniably one of the night’s big winners. Even after the commercial break, the audience gave Rihanna another round of applause. You did that, sis!