A bevy of your favorite celebs sizzled in high fashion for an always-anticipated Oscars watch party.
On Sunday, Elton John held the 31st annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party.
The star-studded affair was attended by A-listers who donned their finest fashions and watched the Oscars while raising funds for charity.
Attendees included Michaela Jaé Rodriguez who wore a Garav Gupta dress, Charlotte Tillbury makeup and sky-high heels.
The Pose star also struck a pose alongside Donatella Versace who wore a shimmery gold gown.
The ladies were joined by the likes of Saweetie who opted for a lime green Georges Chakra couture dress…
and former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna whose suit-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier gown was the talk of the town.
Are YOU feeling that get up?
Hit the flip for more pics.
Amber Riley shimmered and glimmered in a metallic dress at the 31st annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party…
and Sevyn Streeter looked classy in black.
Comedienne Tiffany Haddish opted for a color-blocked black-and-white look…
while Heidi Klum turned heads in this yellow feathered creation…
What an interesting choice.
On the more demure side of things, Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs made for a handsome couple in their looks…
The Woman King star Thuso Mbedu looked lovely in green…
and Adrienne Bailon walked the carpet in black.
Nazanin Mandi however opted for a red frock and strappy heels.
Interestingly enough, her ex-husband Miguel was also spotted at the Elton John affair…
as well as Tyga…
Insecure star Sarunas Jackson…
and Wiz Khalifa who brought his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar as his date…
Similarly, it was date night for Bel-Air’s Jabari Banks and Too Hot To Handle’s, Jawahir Khalifa.
These two are too cute.
What do YOU think about the looks from the 31st annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party?
Continue Slideshow
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
Fans Are Declaring 'Kanye Was Right' After Daughter North West Dressed Up As Ice Spice For TikTok Video
-
Caresha, Pleaseeee: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Yung Miami’s Guest Role On Freaknik Episode Of ‘BMF’
-
Fast & Fed Up! Pettiest Reactions To Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Racing To File For Divorce
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Chaka Khan Shows No Mercy Blasting Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey & Other Names On Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers' List
-
Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.