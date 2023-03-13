Bossip Video
A bevy of your favorite celebs sizzled in high fashion for an always-anticipated Oscars watch party.

On Sunday, Elton John held the 31st annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala

The star-studded affair was attended by A-listers who donned their finest fashions and watched the Oscars while raising funds for charity.

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

Attendees included Michaela Jaé Rodriguez who wore a Garav Gupta dress, Charlotte Tillbury makeup and sky-high heels.

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

The Pose star also struck a pose alongside Donatella Versace who wore a shimmery gold gown.

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Inside

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ELTON JOHN

The ladies were joined by the likes of Saweetie who opted for a lime green Georges Chakra couture dress…

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

and former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna whose suit-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier gown was the talk of the town.

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

Are YOU feeling that get up?

 

Hit the flip for more pics.

Amber Riley shimmered and glimmered in a metallic dress at the 31st annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party…

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

and Sevyn Streeter looked classy in black.

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish opted for a color-blocked black-and-white look…

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

while Heidi Klum turned heads in this yellow feathered creation…

 

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

What an interesting choice.

On the more demure side of things, Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs made for a handsome couple in their looks…

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

The Woman King star Thuso Mbedu looked lovely in green…

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

and Adrienne Bailon walked the carpet in black.

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

Nazanin Mandi however opted for a red frock and strappy heels.

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

Interestingly enough, her ex-husband Miguel was also spotted at the Elton John affair…

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

as well as Tyga…

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

Insecure star Sarunas Jackson…

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

and Wiz Khalifa who brought his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar as his date…

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

Similarly, it was date night for Bel-Air’s Jabari Banks and Too Hot To Handle’s, Jawahir Khalifa.

 

Elton John Foundation Oscars Party

These two are too cute.

 

What do YOU think about the looks from the 31st annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party?

 

