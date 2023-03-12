Bossip Video

The 95th Academy Awards are currently airing and Hollywood A-listers have stylishly assembled at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

Oscars

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Seen on the stylish Oscars scene was of course Angela Bassett, and our “Auntie” did NOT come to play.

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Despite not taking home the well-deserved Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, the classic beauty served old Hollywood glam in a show-stealing Moschino gown.

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

 

She also got a special shoutout from Creed costars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors who told her, “Hey Auntie, we love you,” a nod to the quote said by Jordan in Black Panther and a touching motion in the wake of her Oscars snub.

Bassett was joined by Rihanna who wowed in a chic black Alaïa dress with a leather skirt and sheer mesh paneling.

Oscars

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The songstress who’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky looked excited to be there and happily waved to the cameras.

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Oscars

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The stunner is nominated for her first-ever Academy Award for Best Original Song for the track “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Oscars

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

She also performed the song during tonight’s ceremony.

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

What do YOU think about Rihanna RIH-turning to maternity fashion for “Lift Me Up’s” big night?

Speaking of “Lift Me Up”, the co-writer of the song, Tems, looked angelic in a Lever Couture gown.

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Several people on social media believe she’s the best dressed of the night and we’re inclined to agree.

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

 

Also spotted was Halle Bailey who wore an aquamarine Dolce And Gabbana gown complete with a sheer tulle skirt.

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

The actress/ songstress was joined at the awards by her brother Branson Bailey…

and she debuted the trailer for Disney’s The Little Mermaid alongside her costar Melissa McCartney.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Janelle Monaé is another undeniable 95th Academy Awards style standout.

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

The Electric Lady donned custom Vera Wang for the occasion that included a choker, a bustier top and a burnt orange skirt.

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

She didn’t come to play and neither Danai Gurira.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Gurira stole the spotlight with a Jason Wu gown and a sky-high updo that paid homage to African culture.

“This is my African self coming out here, you know a tribute to the women who carry amazingly things on their heads with an astounding poise at all times,” said the Zimbabwean-American actress to Vogue of the sculptural and bubbled columnar tie-up, the work of hairstylist Larry Sims.

 

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Also spotted was Halle Berry who brought her boo Van Jess as her date to the Oscars.

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

The Academy Award winner looked stunning in a thigh-baring Tamara Ralph gown.

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Gorgeous!

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

 

Other style standouts at the 95th Academy Awards include Lady Gaga in Versace…

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Ava Duvernay in Louis Vuitton…

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Ashely Graham in Alberta Ferretti…

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang…

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

 

red-sequined Salma Hayek …

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Ariana DeBose who “did the thing”, this time in white…

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

and Ruth E. Carter who slayed in yellow before winning the Best Costume Design Oscar for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

 

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

 

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Carter’s win means she’s officially become the first Black woman to win two Oscars.

95th Academy Awards - Show

Source: Myung J. Chun / Getty

In 2019 she became the first Black person to win the Oscar for costume design for the original Black Panther.

Like the ladies who brought their best fashion to the carpet, the fellas of the 95th Academy Awards got equally gussied up for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Jonathan Majors wore a three-piece suit…

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

while Idris Elba offset his wife Sabrina Elba’s green gown with his black and navy look.

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Terrence J. and his girlfriend Mikalah Sultan made for a handsome couple while at the awards…

 

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

and Michael B. Jordan and Jay Ellis kept it classic in black.

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

By contrast, Brian Tyree Henry’s look featured white embroidery and bling…

Oscars

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who sizzled skivvies in a blush pink Dolce and Gabbana look.

Oscars

Source: Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

 

Are you feeling these get-ups?

Everyone looked great at the 2023 Oscars, but you tell us; who looked more bangin’?

 

