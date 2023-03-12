Bossip Video

The 95th Academy Awards are currently airing and Hollywood A-listers have stylishly assembled at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

Seen on the stylish Oscars scene was of course Angela Bassett, and our “Auntie” did NOT come to play.

Despite not taking home the well-deserved Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, the classic beauty served old Hollywood glam in a show-stealing Moschino gown.

She also got a special shoutout from Creed costars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors who told her, “Hey Auntie, we love you,” a nod to the quote said by Jordan in Black Panther and a touching motion in the wake of her Oscars snub.

Bassett was joined by Rihanna who wowed in a chic black Alaïa dress with a leather skirt and sheer mesh paneling.

The songstress who’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky looked excited to be there and happily waved to the cameras.

The stunner is nominated for her first-ever Academy Award for Best Original Song for the track “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

She also performed the song during tonight’s ceremony.

What do YOU think about Rihanna RIH-turning to maternity fashion for “Lift Me Up’s” big night?

Speaking of “Lift Me Up”, the co-writer of the song, Tems, looked angelic in a Lever Couture gown.

Several people on social media believe she’s the best dressed of the night and we’re inclined to agree.

Also spotted was Halle Bailey who wore an aquamarine Dolce And Gabbana gown complete with a sheer tulle skirt.

The actress/ songstress was joined at the awards by her brother Branson Bailey…

and she debuted the trailer for Disney’s The Little Mermaid alongside her costar Melissa McCartney.

Janelle Monaé is another undeniable 95th Academy Awards style standout.

The Electric Lady donned custom Vera Wang for the occasion that included a choker, a bustier top and a burnt orange skirt.

She didn’t come to play and neither Danai Gurira.

Gurira stole the spotlight with a Jason Wu gown and a sky-high updo that paid homage to African culture.

“This is my African self coming out here, you know a tribute to the women who carry amazingly things on their heads with an astounding poise at all times,” said the Zimbabwean-American actress to Vogue of the sculptural and bubbled columnar tie-up, the work of hairstylist Larry Sims.

Also spotted was Halle Berry who brought her boo Van Jess as her date to the Oscars.

The Academy Award winner looked stunning in a thigh-baring Tamara Ralph gown.

Gorgeous!

Other style standouts at the 95th Academy Awards include Lady Gaga in Versace…

Ava Duvernay in Louis Vuitton…

Ashely Graham in Alberta Ferretti…

Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang…

red-sequined Salma Hayek …

Ariana DeBose who “did the thing”, this time in white…

and Ruth E. Carter who slayed in yellow before winning the Best Costume Design Oscar for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Carter’s win means she’s officially become the first Black woman to win two Oscars.

In 2019 she became the first Black person to win the Oscar for costume design for the original Black Panther.

Like the ladies who brought their best fashion to the carpet, the fellas of the 95th Academy Awards got equally gussied up for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Jonathan Majors wore a three-piece suit…

while Idris Elba offset his wife Sabrina Elba’s green gown with his black and navy look.

Terrence J. and his girlfriend Mikalah Sultan made for a handsome couple while at the awards…

and Michael B. Jordan and Jay Ellis kept it classic in black.

By contrast, Brian Tyree Henry’s look featured white embroidery and bling…

and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who sizzled skivvies in a blush pink Dolce and Gabbana look.

Are you feeling these get-ups?

Everyone looked great at the 2023 Oscars, but you tell us; who looked more bangin’?