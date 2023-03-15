Bossip Video

After recently confirming her relationship with Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons is letting the world know just how great of a boyfriend he is.

Following their first red carpet appearance together at the 65th GRAMMY Awards last month, Angela Simmons wants fans to know her relationship is still going strong. She took to Instagram this week to post a Story about her man, praising the rapper for being the “best man” without providing any further context.

“Pretty sure I have the best man in the world,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside multiple heart emojis. “Big smile.”

The pair announced their relationship and made things Instagram official in January, after years of rumors circulating around them and their possible involvement. They confirmed their coupledom with a flashy New Year’s Eve photoshoot, and they’ve happily shown off their relationship on social media ever since.

While their public relationship is new, fans have speculated about them being a couple since at least 2015, when Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons on the hit single, “Down in the DM.” In the meantime, Simmons became engaged to the late Sutton Tennyson, which was later called off.

Last year, Gotti and Simmons were spotted partying together for her 35th birthday.

After announcing their relationship, they made their first public appearance together in January at a Grizzlies and Cavaliers game, where they sat courtside in Gotti’s hometown of Memphis.

A source close to the couple told TMZ around the time that “things are going extremely well for them as a couple, and she even got to meet some of his friends during their trip back to Gotti’s home turf.”

Now, two months later, it seems like things are going just as well.