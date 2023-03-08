Romeo And Angela FINALLY bSit Down On 'Growing Up Hip Hop'
‘Growing Up Hip Hop’: Angela Simmons And Romeo Miller Sit Down Together After Not Speaking For Two Years!
Happy Humpday! We’re just a day away from a brand-new episode of Growing Up Hip-Hop and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.
This is very interesting moment for Growing Up Hip Hop because Romeo Miller has returned to the show after saying some not so nice things about former friend (and love interest) Angela Simmons and leaving the production for multiple seasons. In the clip below we see Angela and Romeo having a talk about their severed friendship.
Check out the clip:
We definitely have to applaud Angela for holding Romeo’s feet to the fire. Do you think she went far enough?
Here’s what else to expect to expect from the episode:
Romeo & Angela talk for the first time in years, but can their relationship be healed? Sam & Egypt celebrate their second wedding ceremony. To celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop, legends grace the stage, along with the cast, in an epic performance.
The brand-new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursday, March 9 at 9pm EST on WeTV.
