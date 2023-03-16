Bossip Video

The ladies of Queens Court recently celebrated their Peacock show at an extravagant ATL affair and two of them apparently have HUGE news to share.

Evelyn Lozada is engaged! The news was confirmed by PEOPLE which reports that the reality star, 47, accepted a marriage proposal from Lavon Lewis, 42, who she met on the Will Packer-produced show and who was by her side this week at the Atlanta premiere.

Not only that but Tamar Braxton might be engaged as well.

The outlet confirmed that Braxton’s boo Jeremy Robinson got down on one knee during the show’s finale, despite recent rumors of a split. They also were seen together on Tuesday.

As for newly-engaged Evelyn, her boo popped the question on her birthday in December at a small gathering with friends and family in Los Angeles.

“The thing about Evelyn is, it is very hard to surprise her,” the marketing firm cofounder tells PEOPLE. “I told her to pack her bags, we’re going somewhere. She was blindfolded until she got to the front door. She walked in to about 20 close friends and family and the big ‘marry me’ letters, roses on the ground, things like that.”

The proposal also featured a custom cake with butterflies; one side said “Happy Birthday,” while the other read, “She said, ‘Yes.'”

Lozada added that she didn’t expect the proposal from her husband-to-be who hops on planes from Atlanta to visit her in Los Angeles, even though she and Lewis talked in the past about tying the knot.

“I didn’t know that he was going to propose that day,” Lozada says while noting that only her manager and two of Lewis’s friends knew that he planned to pop the question when he did. “I didn’t know what I was walking into. He was being very sneaky and, in all honesty, I was a little irritated because I’m such an alpha female and I’m kind of like, why do I have to pack? Why do I have to do this? It was really, really difficult for me to just let go and allow him to do his thing.”

Lewis who met Lozada on the second episode of Queens Court was one of the 21 potential kings picked to date the former Basketball Wife, Tamar Braxton, and Nivea. He gushed to PEOPLE that his wife-to-be is “the most amazing woman I’ve met” — and he didn’t even believe he’d find love on the show.

“Before the show started, I told my friends that I don’t believe in the process,” Lewis admits. “I came on the show thinking, ‘They called me, this is a new adventure. It’ll be fun. I’m a pretty private, introverted person, but why not do something new? You can’t find love in this type of process? It’s impossible?'”

Lozada also confirmed that her fellow Queens Court cuties Tamar Braxton, 45, and Nivea, 40, also found connections on the show which proves that you can find love at any age. “Sometimes as women, you think, ‘I’m 40, my life is over,'” Lozada says. “But just to keep working at it. Never give up on love.”

As previously reported the Will Packer-produced dating series follows three Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors and all 10 episodes of Queens Court have dropped TODAY, March 16 on Peacock.

The premiere event of the streamer’s original series kicked off in style as ATL Black Orchestra delighted guests with hip-hop hits during arrivals followed by a feast at the Queen’s table and dancing to the musical stylings of DJ Stormy.

Will Packer later led a champagne toast to honor the Queens before leading the band to play a live cover of Stevie Wonder’s rendition of “Happy Birthday” celebrating the upcoming birthdays of Tamar Braxton, Nivea, and Rodney Peete.

Queens Court talent in attendance included Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea, with hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete celebrated alongside executive producer Will Packer.

Additional guests of note included Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, Evelyn Braxton, Mrz Shyneka, Deelishis, Eva Marcille, Ming Lee, Toya Bush-Harris and more.

In case you’re unaware of what to expect from this exciting new show, here’s a series description!

QUEENS COURT brings together 3 famous, single women – Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea – for an epic new dating series. Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series, guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen. All 10 episodes of QUEENS COURT will drop exclusively on Peacock March 16.

Congrats to the ladies of Queens Court on their engagements!

All 10 episodes of Queens Court have dropped exclusively today on Peacock. Click HERE to watch!