New lawyer bae, who dis?

Tamar Braxton might have found herself a new man and her overprotective fans are happy about her choice after previous relationship drama played out in the public eye.

As previously reported Braxton’s relationship with her ex David Adefeso ended after the financial guru accused her of physically assaulting him and causing $30K worth of damage to his luxury car. Since the accusation, the two have appeared to make amends and move on from the situation.

Most recently on Father’s Day, Tamar paid tribute to Adefeso.

The singer wrote;

“@officialvincentherbert and @david.adefeso you both do a beautiful OUTSTANDING job at showing up for @loganland8 time and time again. He’s so blessed to have 2 daddies one from blood and one from spirit who loves him the same. You both have been a BIG support to not only him but me also. Thank you both for being heaven sent.”

Many fans were upset and confused that she would mention Adefeso and took to her comments to remind her that Adefeso claimed she was physically abusive. They also pointed out that he even had a temporary restraining order against her.

Braxton soon took notice of the comments and went to The Shade Room to explain herself. Braxton said she added her ex to the tribute post because of the bond that he still shares with her son, Logan.

Fast forward to now and it’s pretty obvious that Tamar is in a good place and might have found a new love. Rumors have circulated online that she and Adefeso might’ve rekindled their romance, but fans recently spotted Tamar with an Atlanta lawyer.

Tamar Braxton Dating Jeremy Robinson

Over the weekend video surfaced of Tamar holding hands with a sharply dressed man. That man has since been identified as Atlanta attorney Jeremy Robinson.

She’s recently been spotted out with Mr. Robinson via a post by TheNeighborhoodTalk who added that he’s allegedly the songstress’ new fiance.

It’s also ironic that Mr. Robinson celebrated his 46th birthday this weekend and Tamar Braxton posted a birthday card and a bottle of Dom Perignon on her Instagram story.

Did the two celebrate his bday together? It sure seems like it!

As for Tamar’s devoted fans, they’re happy she’s glowing and seemingly F-boy-free.

One fan wrote, “Good because that David needed to go,” on social media.

Another wrote, “About time. Cause why was she STILL messing with the African/Jamaican dude who pressed charges on her and put all her business on the internet.”

How do you feel about Tamar’s new boo? Think he could be Mr. Right? Let us know your thoughts below!