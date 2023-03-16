Bossip Video

It’s Disney’s World, we just live in it

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro ushered in a new era for the entertainment giant that made its first-ever appearance at the famed SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.





Play



D’Amaro’s presentation titled “Creating Happiness: The Art & Science of Disney Parks Storytelling” showcased showcased Disney’s long-time commitment to innovation by pulling back the curtain on ways Disney creates intentional environments envisioned for happiness.

“Disney’s 100-year legacy is built on the intersection of creativity, innovation, and storytelling,” said D’Amaro during the presentation. “We’re humbled by the fact that millions of people choose Disney as their vacation destination every year to escape into our beloved stories. To our guests around the world, I want to tell you that we’ve only just begun.”

The Disney Imagineering team behind making “broomsticks walk and cars talk” took the stage to share some of the ambitious ideas that bring Disney stories to life and smiles to the faces of millions worldwide.

D’Amaro and Disney Imagineers shared insights on how creating immersive environments, sensory-provoking food and music, interactions with beloved Disney characters, and world-class service from Disney cast members bring people together to create their own stories again and again.

The “Creating Happiness” presentation included the unveiling of a brand new prototype robot. Pushing boundaries of what characters can do in Disney experiences, the new robot demonstrated its ability to make dynamic maneuvers including falling down and getting back up as well as a somersault.

The dynamic robot incorporates motion-capture data to create performances that evoke emotion, giving Disney Imagineers a new way to bring out a characters’ personality.

The presentation also included a behind-the-scenes look at another blue sky concept from Disney Imagineers that lets fans have a live conversation with pixie-sized Tinker Bell.

The Avengers: Endgame version of Hulk (who appeared at Disney California Adventure Park in 2022) was also on display for the audience that marveled as its unique exoskeleton allowing performers to operate large, non-human characters.

Ultimately, delivering more hope, inspiration, and happiness is at the center of Disney’s next 100 years.