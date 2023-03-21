Bossip Video

After being on hiatus from being suspended Ja Morant returns to the Memphis Grizzlies bench with a standing ovation.

Memphis Grizzlies‘ high-flying star Ja Morant has been caught in a whirlwind of backlash and discipline. His decision to flash a gun on Instagram live while in a Colorado strip club has turned his life upside down. Ja was immediately suspended for two games which became indefinitely before the NBA decided on an 8-game suspension. During his time away Morant reportedly sought treatment in Florida to better ways to deal with stress. Luckily he has maintained all of his sponsorships while he handles this sticky situation.





During the chaos, Ja sat down with ESPN’s Jalen Rose and admitted the situation has made him realize what he has to lose.

“I made a bad mistake and I can see the image I painted over myself with my recent mistakes,” Ja told Rose. “But, in the future, I will show everybody who Ja really is, what I’m about, and change this narrative.”

Last night Morant was finally able to rejoin the team and reunite with his Memphis teammates. After three weeks Morant walked into the arena and the city of Memphis gave him a standing ovation.

Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed it was a “good first day back” for Ja upon his return. Furthermore, Jenkins revealed the goal is to have Ja back on the court tomorrow. Memphis fans are certainly ready for Ja to return and leave the off-court drama behind him.