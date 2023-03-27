Bossip Video

A honey-toned mezzo-soprano is continuing to make “Music For Your Soul” with the release of her 14th solo album.

For Women’s History Month, BOSSIP is spotlighting #MagicMakers who are leaving indelible marks in entertainment, entrepreneurship, and music, and we think Maysa is a perfect fit.

Hailing from Baltimore, Maysa is an award-winning vocalist who took home Soul Train’s first Centric Award in 2009 and won seven Female Vocalist of the Year Readers Choice Awards from SoulTracks.com.

Having collaborated with the likes of Stevie Wonder, British band Incognito, Angela Bofill, Will Downing and Jonathan Butler, the Grammy-nominated artist can hang with the best and she’s eternally grateful for her over 32 years of success.

Her upcoming project “Music For Your Soul” will release on March 31 and it features a song called “Lord I Thank You,” which was written after leaving the Los Cabos Jazz Fest. Featuring Kirk Whalum, the song reflects on Maysa’s life and her gratitude for the many lessons and blessings she has received from God throughout her career.

Additionally her latest single “I Don’t Mind” has been a mainstay at the top of the UK Soul Charts since its January release.

Play

The songstress also has an affinity for the color blue, hence the blue tone of her album cover. The color has been significant throughout her life, Maysa’s first pacifier was blue, the man who launched her career was named Bluey, and her first Grammy nomination was for her album “Blue Velvet Soul.”

With all of those facts in mind, her label is named Blue Velvet Soul Records and it’s allowing her to own her masters.

“I just wanted my son and future grandchildren to have a legacy,” Maysa recently told Albumism.com about her label that she founded in 2018. “I want my kids’ kids to go to the mailbox and get money from grandma. I don’t want them to worry about having to find college money or whatever. I want them to have something to fall back on and have it better than I had it. I also thought about my dealings with other record companies and thought If they weren’t going to move the needle on my career, then what was I doing with them?” she added. “If a company says we are trying to get to a certain place or level and we don’t, then what am I doing there? And even if I do it myself and we only achieve the same level, then at least I own the masters, right?”

Play

Despite facing numerous challenges in the music industry, including being told that she would have been a star if she weren’t “fat” and that her voice wasn’t special, being stolen from, lied to, and emotionally abused, Maysa has managed to survive and thrive without compromising her morals and she’s excited to still make music 14 albums later.

“That is actually mind-blowing to me that I’m here,” she told Albumism.com. “I pray for longevity. When I was on my parent’s basement floor, wearing my headphones, I was asking God how do I get from here to there? You know, people paying to hear me sing, buying my records—how do I get there? It just came together beautifully, like magic. Every step from Stevie (Wonder) to Incognito to my solo deal was a magical moment.”

Happy Women’s History Month to Maysa and all the other #MagicMakers!