A few months ago we introduced you to a special young artist named Reagan… Now she’s preparing to unveil the official video for her single ‘I’ma Mood I’ma Vibe’ at her 9th Birthday party in Atlanta!

Since unveiling her new single earlier this year, Reagan has been busy promoting the song, making public appearances and performing the song on TV. Now the official video for ‘I’ma Mood I’ma Vibe’ has arrived — and Reagan is excited to show all her friends at her birthday party this Saturday.

Reagan shared the invite for her special night on Instagram and gave us the go ahead to post to the site.

Atlanta youth are invited to Knock Music House 1789 Cheshire Bridge Rd Saturday night from 6pm to 10pm as Reagan and her family and friends celebrate her 9th birthday and premiere the video for #ImaMoodImaVibe.

Reagan will also be performing!

Those interested in attending should RSVP to tara@wepushart.com