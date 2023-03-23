A few months ago we introduced you to a special young artist named Reagan… Now she’s preparing to unveil the official video for her single ‘I’ma Mood I’ma Vibe’ at her 9th Birthday party in Atlanta!
Since unveiling her new single earlier this year, Reagan has been busy promoting the song, making public appearances and performing the song on TV. Now the official video for ‘I’ma Mood I’ma Vibe’ has arrived — and Reagan is excited to show all her friends at her birthday party this Saturday.
Reagan shared the invite for her special night on Instagram and gave us the go ahead to post to the site.
Atlanta youth are invited to Knock Music House 1789 Cheshire Bridge Rd Saturday night from 6pm to 10pm as Reagan and her family and friends celebrate her 9th birthday and premiere the video for #ImaMoodImaVibe.
Reagan will also be performing!
Those interested in attending should RSVP to tara@wepushart.com
-
Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Naomi Osaka And Kamala Harris, Says Blasians Are The Future [VIDEO]
-
Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE
-
Gold-Gilded Beyoncé Slips Into See-Through Dress For Oscars Party & Garners Ciara Comparisons: 'Where Were The Think Pieces?'
-
R&BEEF: Messiest Reactions To Tamar Braxton Calling Kandi ‘The Most Non Singing Azz Person In The Entire Music Industry’
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Caresha, Pleaseeee: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Yung Miami’s Guest Role On Freaknik Episode Of ‘BMF’
-
Bang Bruv Damson Idris Smashes Chlöe’s Cakes To Smithereens In Streaming ‘Swarm’ Series, Sparks Horny Hysteria Across Ni’Jah’s Internet
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.