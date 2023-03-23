Bossip Video

Gizelle Bryant knows you think she “secretly produces” her fellow housewives to deflect from questions and she’s issuing a response. Not only that, but she’s confirming to BOSSIP that going into season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she and Candiace Dillard were “in a good place” until her “victim” castmate unpacked their Potomac problems.

Bryant is one of eight housewives starring on the show that’s streaming its first three episodes today on Peacock.

The admitted “shade master” on the excursion is joined by fellow Bravo standouts; Candiace Dillard Bassett of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton of The Real Housewives of Miami, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Leah McSweeney of The Real Housewives of New York City and Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On the show, the ladies trek to Thailand for a week-long adventure, and we can confirm that it’s a fun-filled drama fest that includes shady nicknames, questions about husband stealing, and accusations that someone was pressuring a sober housewife to drink.

Prior to the premiere, Gizelle told BOSSIP that she was staying true to her Reasonably Shady podcast name by teaching the ladies the ins and outs of “fun shade.”

“I was being shade, shade, shade master!” said Gizelle to Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I mean, I couldn’t let it go. I was trying to be reasonable, but I just was completely shady, but in a nice, fun way. I think fun shade is what we all love,” she added. “Fun shade, there’s nothing wrong with that. So I was teaching the ladies a little fun shade.”

Elsewhere in the conversation she also clapped back at the notion that acts as a “secret producer” by peppering fellow housewives with questions so that they don’t get the chance to question her.

According to Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip watchers, Gizelle is doing exactly that within MINUTES of the show.

“I get one check from Potomac, I don’t get two,” Gizelle told BOSSIP. I don’t get a producer check because those are very nice from what I understand. But in Thailand, just by my nature, I’m going to ask questions, I want to get to know you, I’m going to get to the bottom of whatever’s going on,” she added. “I knew prior to getting there that Whitney [Rose] and Heather [Gay] had some sort of issue. So yeah, we’re only here for eight days. We going to get to it right now!”

She also added that the ladies were initially off-put by her questions but eventually came to expect them.