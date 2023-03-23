Gizelle Bryant knows you think she “secretly produces” her fellow housewives to deflect from questions and she’s issuing a response. Not only that, but she’s confirming to BOSSIP that going into season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she and Candiace Dillard were “in a good place” until her “victim” castmate unpacked their Potomac problems.
Bryant is one of eight housewives starring on the show that’s streaming its first three episodes today on Peacock.
The admitted “shade master” on the excursion is joined by fellow Bravo standouts; Candiace Dillard Bassett of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton of The Real Housewives of Miami, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Leah McSweeney of The Real Housewives of New York City and Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
On the show, the ladies trek to Thailand for a week-long adventure, and we can confirm that it’s a fun-filled drama fest that includes shady nicknames, questions about husband stealing, and accusations that someone was pressuring a sober housewife to drink.
Prior to the premiere, Gizelle told BOSSIP that she was staying true to her Reasonably Shady podcast name by teaching the ladies the ins and outs of “fun shade.”
“I was being shade, shade, shade master!” said Gizelle to Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I mean, I couldn’t let it go. I was trying to be reasonable, but I just was completely shady, but in a nice, fun way. I think fun shade is what we all love,” she added. “Fun shade, there’s nothing wrong with that. So I was teaching the ladies a little fun shade.”
Elsewhere in the conversation she also clapped back at the notion that acts as a “secret producer” by peppering fellow housewives with questions so that they don’t get the chance to question her.
According to Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip watchers, Gizelle is doing exactly that within MINUTES of the show.
“I get one check from Potomac, I don’t get two,” Gizelle told BOSSIP. I don’t get a producer check because those are very nice from what I understand. But in Thailand, just by my nature, I’m going to ask questions, I want to get to know you, I’m going to get to the bottom of whatever’s going on,” she added.
“I knew prior to getting there that Whitney [Rose] and Heather [Gay] had some sort of issue. So yeah, we’re only here for eight days. We going to get to it right now!”
She also added that the ladies were initially off-put by her questions but eventually came to expect them.
“All of them were like, “what the heck is happening right now?” said Gizelle. “But by day four, they were ready. They were like, “Gizelle, what you got?”
Gizelle also addressed the elephant in the room; Candiace Dillard.
Prior to the #RHUGT premiere viewers saw her face off with her castmate Candiace during the #RHOP reunion and things got nasty.
Candiace blasted Gizelle for alleging that her hubby Chris Bassett “made her feel uncomfortable” and labeled her a “guttersnipe” who benefitted from white privilege because of her skin tone. She also wondered why the housewife who had a hysterectomy didn’t discuss her “dwindling uterus” instead of her husband.
Gizelle told us that going into The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which was filmed before the reunion, they were in a good place—or so she thought.
Gizelle told BOSSIP that during The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, her “victim” castmate who “always thinks the world is against her”, brought up the “uncomfortable” claims and she’s unsure as to why.
“So we had totally wrapped Potomac by the time we went on the trip,” Gizelle told BOSSIP. “So we were done with Potomac, we were in a good place, we had beat the uncomfortability like a dead horse. We had beat that drum. We were done. So why it came all the way to Thailand? I don’t know.”
“We were totally in a good place,” she added. “And I thought we were going to end Thailand in a good place, but that did not happen.”
She also said that there’s no hope of reconciliation despite Candiace telling BOSSIP that if Gizelle ever owned everything that she said that “was wrong and filled with demagoguery and lies”, they could possibly smooth things over.
That is completely out of the question according to the fellow housewife.
“Done, put a nail in the coffin, dead,” said Gizelle.
It’s safe to say that you won’t see a Candiace and Gizelle reunion on #RHUGT (or on Potomac) but what you will see, is what happens top-tier Bravo housewives luxuriously explore “The Land Of Smiles.”
The third season of Peacock Original The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is streaming TODAY Thursday, March 23.
The first three episodes are available now, with additional episodes streaming weekly each Thursday.
