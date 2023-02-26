Bossip Video

Porsha Williams has discarded her peach but she may be taking a bite out of old beef on a new show.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip trailer is here and it’s a shade-filled sensation.

As previously reported season three stars not only Porsha, but Real Housewives of New York City’s Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, and Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton.

Peacock promises that there will be “trouble in paradise” as the ladies jet off to Thailand, and we can clearly see that reflected in the #RHUGT promo.

At one point Candiace calls out Porsha for marrying Simon Guobadia after meeting him through his now ex-wife Falynn.

“Ya’ll became friends and two minutes later, you and her husband was dating,” said Candiace. “You stole somebody’s man.”

That moment came after Candiace previously slammed Porsha for siding with former Real Housewife of Potomac Monique Samuels in the fallout from their season 5 fight at a winery. Candiace and Porsha are reportedly in a more cordial place now, but it looks like there was still tension on #RHUGT.

Elsewhere in the Girls Trip trailer we also see Candiace clashing with Gizelle. The show was filmed before Candiace dropped that “dwindling uterus” diss to her castmate, but apparently not before Candiace accused Gizelle of “larceny.”

“Hi, suspect No. 1” claps back Gizelle before Candiace says “Bye, green hoe!” and later adds;

“You wanted me to go to jail. You was trying to set me up!”

Woah!

The Potomac housewives aren’t the only ones with drama however, at one point cousins Whitney Rose and Heather Gay clash over their fractured friendship and Leah McSweeney wonders if her castmates might try to “frame her” and put drugs in her luggage.

She’s later seen laid out on the floor and receiving medical aid before ending up in a hospital bed.

Watch the trailer for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip below.

The third season of Peacock Original The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will premiere Thursday, March 23.

The first three episodes will be available to stream the day of the premiere, with additional episodes streaming weekly each Thursday.