Gizelle “Word on the Street” Bryant remained mum when it came to cheating allegations against Juan Dixon, the second-time-around husband of her bestie, Robyn Dixon.
Gizelle Is Robyn’s Ride-Or-Die, Even Through More Of Juan’s Cheating Allegations
The mommy of three said, “It was just not really my story to tell.” That’s an unconvincing statement. In the past, Gizelle never had an issue flinging other castmates’ tea against the wall.
She added, “And I’m going to support my friend.”
Ah, that’s it. Gizelle kept her friend’s secret, which is what a top-tier bestie does. She then stated the incident happened so long ago that it never crossed her mind.
What was Bryant’s response to being left off the guest list?
“I’m not bitter,” she told PEOPLE, “But I was just like… ‘Why am I watching this with everybody else? I’m supposed to be there!'”
She teased, “Because it’s about me” with a laugh. “I know!”
Our wedding wish is for the newlyweds to have a beautiful second marriage together. And hopefully, Juan’s DM-diving diving days are over.
