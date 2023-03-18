Bossip Video

Gizelle “Word on the Street” Bryant remained mum when it came to cheating allegations against Juan Dixon, the second-time-around husband of her bestie, Robyn Dixon.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Robyn confessed on the Reasonably Shady podcast to catching Juan exchanging DMs with a woman in Canada during the pandemic. She told co-host Gizelle that Juan “was an idiot” and even paid for a hotel for the unknown woman who visited Maryland. Although he made these unsavory moves, Robyn says the former Coppin State coach did not cheat.

However, they revealed the unnamed woman says the hook-up actually happened. Apparently, she corresponded with Bryant, giving her the deets. Fans wondered why they would share this on their podcast and not on an episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Some speculate they saved the tea to boost their podcast ratings.

Gizelle Is Robyn’s Ride-Or-Die, Even Through More Of Juan’s Cheating Allegations

This mess all played out before their matrimony and prior to season 7. Social media didn’t appreciate that they participated in similar gossip about their fellow castmates’ husbands while remaining tight-lipped about Robyn’s situation.

Andy Cohen and viewers of Watch Happens Live proceeded to grill Green-Eyed Bandits during an appearance on the talk show. In turn, executive producerand viewers of Watch Happens Live proceeded to grill Green-Eyed Bandits during an appearance on the talk show.

The mommy of three said, “It was just not really my story to tell.” That’s an unconvincing statement. In the past, Gizelle never had an issue flinging other castmates’ tea against the wall.

She added, “And I’m going to support my friend.”

Ah, that’s it. Gizelle kept her friend’s secret, which is what a top-tier bestie does. She then stated the incident happened so long ago that it never crossed her mind.

Bryant said, “I forgot about it, to be quite honest. I think people think we film 24-7, 365 days a year. We don’t!” She continued, “And that situation was like, months and months prior to us filming.” Social media wasn’t buying it.

Gizelle says Juan rollerskating in the DM’s was an old situation. Her more plausible explanation was that she didn’t want to spoil the happiness of Robyn’s upcoming wedding. “People need to understand, we film in a vacuum. We film certain months. And it’s about what’s happening in those months,” Bryant noted. “Robyn and Juan were at a great place — I mean, she was planning her wedding! I didn’t get why everybody was like, ‘She should have talked about it because it happened.’ I don’t want to bring up when my boyfriend cheated on me in high school. But y’all want me to?” Robyn chimed in telling Cohen, “We dealt with it, we moved on from it. I don’t know why I would say, ‘Hey guys, pick me, let’s talk about my issues.’ … It wasn’t an issue at that moment when we were filming. … It wasn’t relevant to where we were in that present time.” Robyn And Juan Dixon Moved On Down The Aisle, But Gizelle Wasn’t Invited The “Never Fall in Love” actress didn’t allow the drama to stop her from walking down the aisle a second time on August 24, 2022. The private ceremony was held at the Bayfront Club in Edgemere, Maryland. Their sons Corey, 14, and Carter, 13, were in attendance, although no Housewives were invited — not even her bestie, Bryant. On an episode of RHOP, Robyn stated, “I don’t even know if I want a wedding. I don’t know if I need one — like, a traditional wedding. … I’m going to keep it super simple.” She added, “The thought of an actual wedding and all the pomp and circumstances that come with it, that doesn’t excite me. It just feels more special to do it privately, without worrying about everyone else and how they perceive it.”