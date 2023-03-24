Bossip Video

Happy Friday! Have you been keeping up with Season Three of Power Book II: Ghost

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the all-new episode of Power Book II: Ghost season three, titled “Need vs. Greed,” which debuts TODAY, this Friday, March 24 on STARZ. The clip features series star Mary J. Blige, who plays Monet Tejada. In the clip, Monet gets an unexpected visit while she’s grieving Zeke.

Check out the clip below.

Evelyn came bearing gifts! Were you surprised at how Monet responded to the visit?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tariq, Brayden, Effie, and Cane divvy up Noma’s product to push. Lorenzo sets a plan in motion to keep Monet off his trail after she orders him to find Zeke’s killer. Cane looks into what happened at Mecca’s hangar.

The brand new episode of Power Book II: Ghost is streaming now on STARZ

Will you be watching?