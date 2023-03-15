Bossip Video

Are you ready for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3?

The snazzy starz of Power Book II: Ghost celebrated Season 3 with an elegant dinner soirée attended by Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Michael Rainey Jr., Larenz Tate, Lovell Adams-Gray, Gianni Paolo, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, and more at the Public Hotel in New York City.

Hosted by Daytime Emmy Award-winner Tamron Hall, the intimate gathering began with specialty cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by a decadent sit-down dinner where guests engaged in lively discussions about the highly anticipated new season followed by a toast from Tamron Hall.

“Season three is always a huge accomplishment but when you become a cultural phenomenon that is a next level that few shows can claim, but this show, this cast can honestly say that you are transformative, important, relevant, game-changing, said Hall” “I think we should toast to this phenomenal cast who have brought something to TV with STARZ that people truly can’t stop talking about.”

Other notable guests included showrunner Brett Mahoney, executive producer Mark Canton, producer Dorothy Canton, and President of Original Programming at STARZ Kathryn Busby.

Check out more of the selects from the event below:

In Season 3, Tariq St. Patrick is determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before.

When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success.

Set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, Monet Tejada is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children (and the business) in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail.

Business is boomin’ when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.

Season 3 of the Ghost cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Berto Colon as “Lorenzo Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Shane Johnson as “Cooper Saxe,” Paton Ashbrook as “Jenny Sullivan,” Monique Curnen as “Detective Blanca Rodriguez,” Keesha Sharp as “Professor Harper Bennet,” David Walton as “Lucas Weston,” Moriah Brown as “KeKe Travis,” Luna Lauren Velez as “Evelyn Castillo,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and Lightskinkeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.”

Ghost returns on Friday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day!) at midnight ET on the STARZ app and 9 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada.