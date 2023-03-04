Bossip Video

Hennessy & MGM debut Delphi Boxing Academy pop-up in Los Angeles to support Creed III and honor black representation in film.

In celebration of their collaboration, Hennessy and MGM have created the ultimate fan experience for Creed III. The two powerhouse brands have come together to open a real-life replica of Adonis Creed’s Delphi Boxing Academy from Creed III.

This weekend, the world of Creed will come to life with the Delphi Boxing Academy Pop-up from March 4th, 2023 through March 5th, 2023 at 900 Fairfax Ave in West Hollywood, CA. In the film, Adonis Creed uses the gym to train before his biggest moments and toughest opponents, and now fans will have the opportunity to step into the ring and train like Adonis.

Hennessy and MGM held an invite-only reception to commemorate the opening of the pop-up last night in West Hollywood. Film industry leaders and executives, influential voices, media, and local celebrities were in attendance. During the event, attendees received a first look of the pop-up experience and the debut of the Hennessy Legacy Makers initiative, which celebrates rising Black filmmakers redefining the film industry.

Hennessy spotlighted short films by three filmmakers that told their personal stories of perseverance and commitment to perfecting their craft. These creators handpicked by Hennessy include: Diana Ali Chire, Walter Thompson-Hernandez, Tevin J Tavares, Ngina Bowen, Gavin “Mizzle” Matheiu, and Chad Easterling.

“At Hennessy, we know the world of boxing is a compelling opportunity for our brand, given the sport’s highly engaged and passionate audience. This allows us to create unique cultural moments such as the Legacy Makers Initiative, enticing audiences who want to know more about Black creatives and behind-the-scenes moments from Creed III,” said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President of Hennessy US.

The Creed Punch Cocktail Kit

In addition The Creed Punch Cocktail is now available to order via cocktailcourier.com

The Creed Punch was designed to capture the spirit of the Creed franchise. Drawing from elements of the three films this cocktail highlights the mixability of Hennessy V.S.O.P. To respect the training and discipline it takes to be an elite boxer, coconut water and fresh pineapple juice bolster the berry and fruit notes of Hennessy. A touch of sweetness is added in the form of grenadine, and lime juice adds an appropriate amount of sharpness. The Creed Punch was made to not only be a great “Punch” but pack one as well.

What’s Included in the Kit:

1 Hennessy V.S.O.P Cognac 375 ml bottle

1 Coconut Water 16.9 oz carton

2 Pineapple Juice 6.0 oz cans

1 Grenadine 4 oz bottle

4 Limes

1 Orange Bitters 0.5 oz bottle

1 Creed III Poster

1 The Creed Punch Recipe Card

How to make The Creed Punch:

Cut lime in two halves. Juice one half of the lime and set aside. Slice the other half of the lime into quarter inch thick lime wheels for garnish and set aside. Measure and add Hennessy V.S.O.P, coconut water, pineapple juice, grenadine, lime juice, and orange bitters into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.