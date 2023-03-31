You know what it is!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the seemingly never-ending Kandi/LaTocha Scott/Xscape beef, Jonathan Majors getting arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Eva Marcille filing for divorce from Michael Sterling after 5 years of marriage, Teyana Taylor stunning on her A Thousand And One press tour, the messy new RHOA trailer, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe making her return to the series after addressing the backshot backlash over her spicy sex scene on Swarm.

In a recent press tour stop on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the ‘Have Mercy’ star defended her choice, saying she’s an artist and y’all shouldn’t be sensitive about her s**t.

“I’m an actress and I feel like it’s about art,” she said. “When I first received the script, I was just like [gasp]! It was just insane and gorgeous and I think people are forgetting the plot of that scene. It’s not about seeing me in the mirror of that scene. But I think because it’s me doing it, that’s what kinda makes it blow out of proportion. But I’m barely seen for two seconds in that.”

This week’s compilation features Nicki Minaj delivering heat along with Ice Spice and Jayda Wayda giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Iggy Azalea, Draya Michele, and Bernice Burgos so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.