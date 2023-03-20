For Women’s History Month, we’re highlighting the Black girl audio aficionados making waves in the podcasting space.
Some of these ladies give us constant cackles, while others expertly break down trending topics.
Others provide insightful resources, ignite conversations about adult topics and provide feel-good content from a Black woman’s perspective. From the funny to the fact-checking, check out our list of Black female-led podcasts to follow for your #WHM listening pleasure!
Let us know in the comments if we’ve missed some of your faves!
“The Undressing Room”
Shoutout to Macy’s as the retail giant has continued to present “The Undressing Room” Podcast on the Urban One podcast network. Featuring Lore’l of The Morning Hustle and a rotating list of industry vet guests, topics covered include pop culture, celebrity gossip, and dating.
“Good Moms, Bad Choices”
Erica Dickerson and Jamilah Mapp are two uncensored sex and cannabis-positive parents who are redefining what modern motherhood looks like.
The mommy duo hosts weekly episodes where they talk about breaking archaic stereotypes and relating to women who may feel alone in their good – or bad- choices.
Erica and Milah have also authored a book titled A Good Mom’s Guide To Making Bad Choices, where they challenge notions of what being a “good” mother truly means.
New episodes of the “Good Moms, Bad Choices“ podcast drop every Wednesday!
“Flew Here, Grew Here”
Hosted by media hosts and radio personalities April B. and Shenelle Simone, the “Flew Here, Grew Here” podcast highlights the different experiences of culture, music, fashion, and more from your hometown to your new town. This duo originally hails from Brooklyn, NY, and now they’re highlighting the different experiences of culture, music, fashion, and more from your hometown to your new town as they navigate their way through the ATL media space.
Subscribe to the FHGH YouTube Channel to catch weekly episodes!
“Know For Sure”
We know for sure you’ll like this one!
The “Know For Sure” podcast is hosted by B. Simone alongside her longtime friend, business partner, and fellow boss-babe Megan Brooks. These two keep it all the way real about various topics like managing multiple businesses, and what it takes to maintain friendships.
You may recall a viral clip from the show where B. Simone admitted to not showering daily. The Internet was aghast over the admission, but clearly not enough to stop listening. These popular ladies continue to grow and “Know For Sure” ranks 4.9 out of 5 stars on Audible. They’ve also joined Patreon’s Pull Up Program, an incubator built to connect and amplify creators of color which has helped them expand their audience even further.
Go, girls!
“See The Thing Is”
An outspoken Mandii B and spunky Bridget Kelly are continuing to link up for semiweekly episodes of “See The Thing Is…” The podcast is where the ladies talk all things music, love, and media through the lens of a millennial Black girl!
“Whoreible Decisions”
Speaking of Mandii B, she’s doing double duty as host of “See The Things Is” and “Whoreible Decisions.”
On the latter, she’s joined by WeezyWTF and the duo sit down and discuss hot sexual topics with an array of guests like celebrities, doctors, adult film stars, and activists as seen on VICE & HBO.
No kink-shaming is allowed on this no holds barred podcast.
“More Than That With Gia Peppers”
Media maven Gia Peppers hosts “More Than That” which focuses on highlighting Black creativity in the culture.
Each 20-minute episode is shaped to be “a sonic journey across New America that illuminates Black voices and celebrates new conversations on wellness, entertainment, wealth and family.
“Small Doses with Amanda Seales”
An Urban One Podcast network standout, “Small Doses With Amanda Seales” is hosted by the comedienne/ actress who brings you potent truths for everyday use.
Guests include reality stars, viral video stars, actors, and musicians who dish on the “side effects” of their personal truths.
The show premieres new episodes every Thursday.
“Folx Like Us”
Folx Like Us is a “ratchet and refined” podcast about being Black, queer, and living at intersections in the Deep South. Adah Duval and Kia Barnes come with heavy Blackity-Black energy and represent the Black LGBTQ+ community as they discuss topics like dating as a queer, pop culture, and current events.
Season 1 is available for streaming now!
“Amani Talks”
On the Amani Talks podcast, TikTok influencer, model, and Atlanta bottle girl Amani Wortham invites you to share her experiences as she talks about dating, Atlanta living, and black women empowerment.
New episodes air weekly!
“Lip Service”
Angele Yee’s “Lip Service” is one of the top-rated, X-rated Black female-led podcasts in the country and never disappoints with spicy new episodes each week.
The radio personality and serial entrepreneur sits aside her best girlfriends and invites celebrity guest hosts to talk about all things sex and relationships. Trust us, this is not your granny’s podcast!
Hosted by Angela Yee, Gigi Maguire, and Stephanie Santiago, this is the podcast where Nick Cannon broke the news that he had multiple children on the way after breaking his (very short-lived) celibacy.
New episodes are streaming now on Apple, Youtube, and Spotify!
“Mompreneur”
Black MOMPRENEURS like Kimberly Hilton, Monyetta Shaw Carter, and Karlie Redd take center stage in this intimate interview series highlighting their stories about creating generational wealth for their families, all while balancing motherhood.
Being a mother is a whole job in itself, and these businesswomen remind us that it may not be easy, but it dang sure isn’t impossible!
Continue Slideshow
-
Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Naomi Osaka And Kamala Harris, Says Blasians Are The Future [VIDEO]
-
Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Gold-Gilded Beyoncé Slips Into See-Through Dress For Oscars Party & Garners Ciara Comparisons: 'Where Were The Think Pieces?'
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Fans Are Declaring 'Kanye Was Right' After Daughter North West Dressed Up As Ice Spice For TikTok Video
-
Caresha, Pleaseeee: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Yung Miami’s Guest Role On Freaknik Episode Of ‘BMF’
-
Carpet Killas! Hollywood's Hottest Partied Like Rockstars At The Vanity Fairs Oscars Bash
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.