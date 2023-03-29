Bossip Video

Chris Carter is alleging that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is rebooting The X-Files in a unique way.

In 2021 Coogler’s production company Proximity Media signed a five-year exclusive deal with Disney, a clear sign that he’s preparing to ramp up the amount of content he puts out. For now, we have very few details on what we will be seeing from the deal but the creator of the X-Files may have spilled the beans on at least one of the projects.

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory,” Chris Carter explained on the CBC podcast On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko.

Deadline reached out to 20th Television for a statement on the matter but they declined to comment.

If this is any indication of the future for Coogler and Proximity we are in for a treat. The X-Files ran from September 1993 to May 2022 with 9 seasons and 202 episodes in its original run. Hopefully, if the show returns David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are involved in some form.

What do YOU think about Ryan Coogler possibly rebooting The X-Files?