The penultimate episode of Wu-Tang: An American Saga is now streaming and the stars of the series are continuing to garner buzz.

Episode 9 titled “After the Smoke is Clear” is streaming on Hulu and it details the story of Ghostface (Siddiq Saunderson) who’s reflecting on the sacrifices of his past while dealing with the bittersweet outcome of his artistic success. It also shows RZA (Ashton Sanders), who’s going to great lengths to bring a new sound to the Clan’s next album.

And while this latest episode is getting traction from fans of the Wu, people are still discussing last week’s eighth episode.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga’s “Liquid Swords” Episode Starred An “Excellent” & “Emmy Worthy” Johnell Young

Titled “Liquid Swords”, the episode was personally directed by RZA himself and it details GZA who takes on the persona of “The Genius” as he journeys through an alternate reality of New York City to unite the people using the music from his solo album, “Liquid Swords.”

It’s yet another allegorical episode for the series and it puts actor Johnell Young in the spotlight.

Young has portrayed GZA for three seasons and he puts on a passionate performance as the Wu member who wants to “make the culture pure again” a nod to the music labels of the 90s controlling the sounds and serving the people “poptronics.”

To create his album GZA has to unite all of his brothers in the clan and connect the chambers. He journeys through the dangerous and shrouded streets of NYC to do so and enlists the help of Chief Irif (Masta Killa), Fatherless Child (Old Dirty Bastard), Louis Rich (Raekwon), Manifesto (Inspectah Deck), Jodi King ( U-God), Wally King (Ghostface Killa), The Shadow Boxer (Method Man) and of course, The Abbott (RZA).

After going to war with the enemies and uniting the fiefdoms with his liquid sword tongue, GZA successfully creates the album that’s been heralded as an “out-and-out masterpiece.”

Similar comments are being used to describe Young.

“The dude who plays GZA just does a fantastic job,” said the Hip-Hop NOW podcast. “[He’s] a prime example of not trying to just sound like GZA but embodying the essence of what GZA is which is what he represents as a man and how he put thatinto his music, so it makes it extra believable. “When he was with the street thugs and he gave that monologue, he teared up,” they added. “I’m like hold up!Homie coming for the Emmy because I’m not watching the Wu anymore, I’m watching his performance.”

The praise continued on Twitter.

Are YOU watching Wu-Tang: An American Saga? New episodes stream Wednesdays on Hulu.

ABOUT WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA

Off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, we follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

CAST: Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man, and Brian Grazer.

Social: @WuTangonHulu | #WuTangonHulu