Wu-Tang Forever: RZA x The Undefeated Release “Be Like Water” New Song & Visual From ESPN’s 30 For 30 About Bruce Lee [Video]

ESPN is preparing to release their new 30 For 30 series Be Like Water about the extraordinary life of martial arts icon Bruce Lee this Sunday, June 7, at 9pm EST.

The documentary will focus on everything from Lee’s life from his world-class training, his ascension into Hollywood, and even his friendship with NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In conjunction with The Undefeated, Wu-Tang’s commander-in-chief The RZA has released a nominal title track and music video for the film called “Be Like Water”. As we’re sure you know, Lee and his films were very influential in the creation of the Wu-Tang Clan so it’s only right that The Abbott get a shot to honor his muse by crafting some very special music to accompany the documentary.

Hollywood was slow on the uptake when it came to the power of Bruce Lee’s existence. As skilled as Lee was in the martial arts, vile stereotypes about Asians were more difficult to combat than any enemy Lee would ever duel. In 1971 he was rejected by the film and industry and would return to Hong Kong where he would cement his legacy in the history books via his performance in four classic movies.

Peep the music video below and get yourself juiced up for what looks to be an absolutely fascinating film that we will all get to watch tomorrow night.